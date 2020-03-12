The Debate
Liverpool Take A Beating Online After Dramatic Champions League Exit To Atletico Madrid

Football News

The reds lost 3-2 on the night and the defeat comes after goalkeeper Adrian's mistake on the night which led to the home side conceding valuable away goals.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Atletico Madrid knocked out defending champions Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League after a 4-2 win on aggregate. The reds lost 3-2 on the night and the defeat comes after goalkeeper Adrian's mistake on the night which led to the home side conceding valuable away goals.

Football fans were relentless in mocking the Merseyside club, who could be two weeks away from securing a Premier League title.

Twitter mocks Liverpool 

First Published:
COMMENT
