Liverpool Take A Beating Online After Dramatic Champions League Exit To Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid knocked out defending champions Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League after a 4-2 win on aggregate. The reds lost 3-2 on the night and the defeat comes after goalkeeper Adrian's mistake on the night which led to the home side conceding valuable away goals.
READ: Bayern Munich's Next Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Football fans were relentless in mocking the Merseyside club, who could be two weeks away from securing a Premier League title.
READ: Daniele Rugani Coronavirus Test Report 'positive', Juventus Advise against Panic: Report
Liverpool losing a game without making excuses pic.twitter.com/yXmmZhEvqr— TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) March 12, 2020
Liverpool were so sure of a win. I heard one say,— Mitch Kitoi (@KitoiO) March 12, 2020
"We beat Barcelona what is Atletico?" What they didn't know is only Ronaldo has denied Simeone the CL. Adios Amigos! #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/TO68ml1Sm2
Liverpool: you will never walk alone Y.N.W.A this is anfield— Mtu_Imara🇰🇪 (@Mtu_ImaraKe) March 12, 2020
Me 👇👇#LIVATL pic.twitter.com/w8rpo1t04X
Liverpool:— Abz 🖤 (@JugadiJatt26) March 12, 2020
❌ Out of the Champions League
❌ Out of the FA Cup
❌ Out of the League Cup
Just imagine if the Coronavirus cancels the Premier League 😂 #coronavirus #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/hlQK27ChQ7
#LIVATL— JOSEPH SINS😂💦 (@_kibra_) March 12, 2020
Liverpool fan right now! pic.twitter.com/rkFvYSqwL9
This kiddo who wrote to Klopp has had an adverse impact on the team. After all they are out of the FA Cup and the Champions League as well 😆— Debbrata Das 🇮🇳 (@iamdebbrata) March 12, 2020
Thanks kid love ya. ❤️#Liverpool pic.twitter.com/qw1dEFjI7T
This kiddo who wrote to Klopp has had an adverse impact on the team. After all they are out of the FA Cup and the Champions League as well 😆— Debbrata Das 🇮🇳 (@iamdebbrata) March 12, 2020
Thanks kid love ya. ❤️#Liverpool pic.twitter.com/qw1dEFjI7T
i'm when #Liverpool kicked out from #UCL pic.twitter.com/Q9iUmOg1jp— Theo Alexander (@TheoAlech) March 12, 2020
i'm when #Liverpool kicked out from #UCL pic.twitter.com/Q9iUmOg1jp— Theo Alexander (@TheoAlech) March 12, 2020
From invincible treble winners and "greatest team of all time" to this in just a few short weeks. If this year's premiership wasn't the worst in history and United,City,Spurs,Chelsea & Arsenal were any good Liverpool wouldn't even be league champions.#Idratherwalkalone #LFC pic.twitter.com/U3cpmuwxrz— 63-89 Forever (@ArthurBoyt) March 12, 2020
Liverpool before 2020 : Liverpool after 2020 : pic.twitter.com/FY3UAhtx8d— Syafiq (@syafiqbakrii) March 12, 2020
Liverpool fans at anfield right now. Just view, like and retweet to annoy them. #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/4PS7p3dFLW— Real Madrid is my DNA. (@FootballToll) March 12, 2020
Liverpool fans at anfield right now. Just view, like and retweet to annoy them. #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/4PS7p3dFLW— Real Madrid is my DNA. (@FootballToll) March 12, 2020
Marcos Llorente heat map vs Liverpool #LIVATM pic.twitter.com/sSKj6Rjcyk— Sub 🔰 (@OnlydubsFC) March 11, 2020
Don’t worry Liverpool fans this vid will help #gainszn pic.twitter.com/hLIvPJ8Pj4— Ollie Portlock (@OlliePortlock) March 11, 2020
Liverpool been ousted out of the champions league sounds much better with titanic music #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/GcU8ZpGv4o— God'spower (@Godspower__) March 11, 2020
READ: Jose Mourinho Trolled By Journalist After Champions League Exit; Watch Video
READ: Neymar Mocks Erling Haaland As PSG Dump Dortmund Out Of Champions League: Watch