Liverpool Take A Beating Online After Dramatic Champions League Exit To Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid knocked out defending champions Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League after a 4-2 win on aggregate. The reds lost 3-2 on the night and the defeat comes after goalkeeper Adrian's mistake on the night which led to the home side conceding valuable away goals.

Football fans were relentless in mocking the Merseyside club, who could be two weeks away from securing a Premier League title.

Twitter mocks Liverpool

Liverpool losing a game without making excuses pic.twitter.com/yXmmZhEvqr — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) March 12, 2020

Liverpool were so sure of a win. I heard one say,

"We beat Barcelona what is Atletico?" What they didn't know is only Ronaldo has denied Simeone the CL. Adios Amigos! #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/TO68ml1Sm2 — Mitch Kitoi (@KitoiO) March 12, 2020

Liverpool: you will never walk alone Y.N.W.A this is anfield

Me 👇👇#LIVATL pic.twitter.com/w8rpo1t04X — Mtu_Imara🇰🇪 (@Mtu_ImaraKe) March 12, 2020

Liverpool:

❌ Out of the Champions League

❌ Out of the FA Cup

❌ Out of the League Cup

Just imagine if the Coronavirus cancels the Premier League 😂 #coronavirus #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/hlQK27ChQ7 — Abz 🖤 (@JugadiJatt26) March 12, 2020

This kiddo who wrote to Klopp has had an adverse impact on the team. After all they are out of the FA Cup and the Champions League as well 😆

Thanks kid love ya. ❤️#Liverpool pic.twitter.com/qw1dEFjI7T — Debbrata Das 🇮🇳 (@iamdebbrata) March 12, 2020

From invincible treble winners and "greatest team of all time" to this in just a few short weeks. If this year's premiership wasn't the worst in history and United,City,Spurs,Chelsea & Arsenal were any good Liverpool wouldn't even be league champions.#Idratherwalkalone #LFC pic.twitter.com/U3cpmuwxrz — 63-89 Forever (@ArthurBoyt) March 12, 2020

Liverpool before 2020 : Liverpool after 2020 : pic.twitter.com/FY3UAhtx8d — Syafiq (@syafiqbakrii) March 12, 2020

Liverpool fans at anfield right now. Just view, like and retweet to annoy them. #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/4PS7p3dFLW — Real Madrid is my DNA. (@FootballToll) March 12, 2020

Don’t worry Liverpool fans this vid will help #gainszn pic.twitter.com/hLIvPJ8Pj4 — Ollie Portlock (@OlliePortlock) March 11, 2020

Liverpool been ousted out of the champions league sounds much better with titanic music #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/GcU8ZpGv4o — God'spower (@Godspower__) March 11, 2020

