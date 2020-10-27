Marseille Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Marseille in the Champions League on UCL Matchday 2. The Marseille vs Man City live stream will begin on Tuesday night, October 27 (October 28 in India) at 1:30 am IST. The Champions League game will take place at the Stade Vélodrome in France. Here is the Marseille vs Man City live stream information, our Marseille vs Man City prediction and Marseille vs Man City team news.

Champions League fixtures: Marseille vs Man City preview

Marseille will be looking to register their first Champions League victory of the season when they host Manchester City. The club is making an appearance in the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season and started its European campaign with a 1-0 away loss to Olympiacos. However, Marseille have been in imperious form in Ligue 1 and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run. They come into this Champions League encounter having defeated Lorient 1-0 in their last fixture.

Manchester City on the other hand have struggled in the opening stages of the Premier League season. The club’s poor start to the new campaign sees them placed 13th in the league with just eight points from five games. They come into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League. The Cityzens will be much more confident about their Champions League form however, with Pep Guardiola’s men registering a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Porto in their first game.

Marseille vs Man City team news: Injury update

Marseille: Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas has no injury concerns ahead of the game, with the coach set to welcome star midfielder Dimitri Payet back into the side after he missed the last league game due to suspension.

Man City: Pep Guardiola’s side have made the trip to Marseille without a recognized striker in their squad, with Sergio Aguero once again joining Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table and Liam Delap ineligible to play. Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho are sidelined until the international break, with Nathan Ake out of contention as well.

Aymeric Laporte is doubtful for the game but the Frenchman is expected to start the Champions League encounter. Midfielder maestro Kevin De Bruyne is set to start after fully recovering from injury.

Marseille vs Man City team news: Probable playing 11

Marseille: Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Torres, Sterling, Foden

How to watch Marseille vs Man City live in India?

The Marseille vs Man City game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Marseille vs Man City live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Marseille vs Man City prediction

According to our Marseille vs Man City prediction, Manchester City are the favourites to win the game.

