Marseille Vs Porto Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Marseille host FC Porto at Orange Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France for their UEFA Champions League Group C game. Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 25, the match kicks off in India on Thursday early morning at 1:30 AM IST. Here are some Marseille vs Porto live stream, match details, team news prediction, etc of the upcoming fixture.

Having lost all of their games in the Champions League so far, Marseille sit at the bottom in Group C of the UEFA Champions League. A loss on Wednesday night against FC Porto could end their run in this season’s UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Porto’s only loss in the Champions League this season came against Premier League giants Manchester City, in the first game of the Champions League 2020-21. After the 1-3 loss to Manchester City, the Portuguese side managed to shrug it off and get back to winning ways in their 2-0 win against Olympiacos.

The teams locked hosts earlier this month on November 4 as Porto hosted the French outfit at Estadio Do Dragao in Portugal. The hosts dominated the game from the start by opening the scoring within the first 5 minutes of the game. Dimitri Payet missed the chance to equalize as he could not convert his penalty kick during the 10th minute of the game.

Porto tightened up their defense and did not allow Marseille any chance to get back in the game. A Sergio Oliverira penalty in the 29th minute followed up by a Kuis Diaz goal at the 70th-minute mark sealed the deal for the Portuguese outfit as they cruised to a 3-0 on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League.

Marseille vs Porto team news and Predicted Lineups

Villas-Boas’ Marseille does not have any injuries or suspension as they finally have a full squad available for selection tonight for their match against Porto. Morgan Sanson, who scored the winner against Les Coureurs might just find a slot for himself n the starting 11 by taking up a slot in the midfield. Porto will be without Pepe and Ivan Marcano, who have been sidelined due to injuries. Goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye is recovering after going under the knife for his cruciate ligament injury.

Marseille predicted lineup: Mandanda; Sakai, Gonzalez, Caleta-Car, Amavi; Kamara, Rongier, Sanson; Payet; Thauvin, Germain

Porto predicted lineup: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Sarr, Sanusi; Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio; Corona, Marega, Diaz

How to watch Marseille vs Porto live in India?

The Champions League live broadcast of the Marseille vs Porto game can be watched on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the Marseille vs Porto live stream on SonyLIV to access and watch the match on their electronic devices. Regular match updates can also be found on the social media handle of the respective teams as well as the official UEFA Champions League social media channels.

Marseille vs Porto Prediction

Just like the reverse fixture, FC Porto is expected to thrash the French outfit and end the match with a comfortable win to their name. A win for the Portuguese side will cement their qualification for the knockout stage of this year's UCL campaign.

