Marshawn Lynch Heads To Packers Locker Room To Exchange Jerseys With Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers held Seattle Seahawks at the Lambeau Field to register a 28-23 win in the NFL Divisional round game. Despite being on the losing end, Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch went to the Packers locker room to embrace his former California college teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers played together for California Golden Bears in 2004. Lynch was a freshman while Rodgers was a junior when the Golden Bears went 10-2 (win-loss) that season.

Marshawn Lynch just walked into the #Packers locker room with his jersey. He gave fellow Cal alum Aaron Rodgers a big hug. Rodgers took his jersey from his locker and they just went down a hallway to presumably exchange and share some words. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Sports 'Unfinished Business' Cleats In Throwback To Super Bowl XLIX

NFL playoffs: Seahawks vs Packers highlights

Packers started the game with an early dominance going 21-3 up in the first half. However, Seahawks almost mounted an impressive comeback in the second half. Despite failing to register a point in the 4th quarter, Packers managed to hold on to a 28-23 win.

Lynch returned from injury to help the Packers in the NFL playoffs. He registered 2 rushing touchdowns while completing only 26 rushing yards on 12 carries. Meanwhile, his California football teammate Aaron Rodgers had a much better outing for the Packers. Rodgers registered 2 touchdowns while also completing 243 passing yards.

In 2004, Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch were teammates at Cal. It's 2020, and they are starting against each other in the NFL playoffs — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Opens Up About His Decision To Return To The NFL

Although disappointed, Marshawn Lynch headed into the Packers’ locker room post-game to do a jersey swap with Aaron Rodgers. NFL insiders reported that Lynch congratulated Rodgers and the duo also shared a hug reminiscing their college football days.

In unique Marshawn Lynch fashion, the running back just entered the Packers’ locker room for a jersey exchange with Aaron Rodgers. They’re signing one another’s game uniforms. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Watch Marshawn Lynch Turn On 'Beast Mode Lite' Against Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

Marshawn Lynch speaks out after Seahawks' playoff loss

Green Bay Packers will visit Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST) for the NFL Conference Championship game against San Francisco 49ers.

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Emulates Superman For 1st Touchdown Since 2015 In 49ers Vs Seahawks: WATCH

(Image Source: NFL official website, Seattle Seahawks official Twitter handle)