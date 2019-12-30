Marshawn Lynch Sports 'Unfinished Business' Cleats In Throwback To Super Bowl XLIX

Marshawn Lynch's lime-green cleats were on show during the Seattle Seahawks' game against the San Francisco 49ers. The two words emblazoned on Marshawn Lynch's cleats set the tone for his performance at the CenturyLink Field on the night. "Unfinished business" his lime-green cleats read as the former Super Bowl champion registered his first touchdown since 2015.

NFL: Marshawn Lynch's cleats set the tone for "Unfinished Business" performance against 49ers

Dreadlocks flying, lime-green cleats in action and a Superman-like charge against the San Francisco 49ers - Marshawn Lynch stood true to his "Beast Mode" nickname against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Super Bowl champion effected a touchdown late in the game against the 49ers in typical Marshawn Lynch fashion. The Seattle Seahawks running back charged at the pile of 49ers to register a dominating touchdown for the Seahawks.

The "Unfinished business" could be a phrase in reference to Super Bowl XLIX. In that game, the Seahawks chose to pass the ball instead of handing it over to Marshawn Lynch. Then, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted the play, which ultimately led to the Patriots clinching the championship. While the Seahawks chose to go the opposite way this time, Marshawn Lynch was swarmed by the 49ers in a flash, which ultimately resulted in a change of possession.

While Marshawn Lynch did feature prominently for the Seattle Seahawks at the CenturyLink Field on Sunday night, the Seahawks ultimately stumbled to a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The loss also meant that the Seattle Seahawks will now have to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a wildcard game. Marshawn Lynch finished the game against the 49ers with 34 yards on 12 rushes. Interestingly, Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode apparel saw a spike in sales when the Seahawks announced his return.

