The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Marshawn Lynch Opens Up About His Decision To Return To The NFL

other sports

Seattle Seahawks latest new signing - Marshawn Lynch - opened up about what made him return to the NFL despite retiring from the sport at the end of 2018.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch made his much-anticipated return to the Seattle Seahawks setup when he signed a deal alongside former teammate Robert Turbin on December 23, 2019. This was a direct consequence of the situation Seattle were in, having lost three running backs to injury. Earlier, Lynch made his debut with the Seahawks in week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Lynch rushed 12 times for 34 yards and made a touchdown in the 26–21 loss.

Also Read | NFL fans express relief following Jason Garrett's separation from Dallas Cowboys

Marshawn Lynch with a touchdown for Seattle Seahawks!

Also Read | NFL: Bill Belichick& Patriots escape punishment after no Spygate 2 evidence found: Reports

Marshawn Lynch opens up about his comeback from retirement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INT. BEASTMODE (@beastmode) on

Also Read | Lamar Jackson's early win-loss record leaves Patrick Mahomes behind. NFL MVP contender?

In a recent interview, Marshawn Lynch discussed a number of topics including how retirement showed him how much he loved football. The veteran quarterback said, “At the end of the day, with all the changes and s—going on and getting away from the game…retirement. What it did was, it’s like anything, you step away for a minute and find out that its really your passion or whatever. At the end of the day, something that I always knew my whole life was I really like to play football.”

When questioned about his Super Bowl aspirations with the Seahawks, Lynch responded by saying that he definitely wants to go the distance with the NFL franchise over the course of the ongoing season.

Also Read | NFL: Booger McFarland's obvious commentary inspires first sports meme of the decade

Has the old horse still got it in him? we reckon, yes

Also Read | Now NFL rushing leader, Derrick Henry his own worst critic

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON