Marshawn Lynch Opens Up About His Decision To Return To The NFL

Marshawn Lynch made his much-anticipated return to the Seattle Seahawks setup when he signed a deal alongside former teammate Robert Turbin on December 23, 2019. This was a direct consequence of the situation Seattle were in, having lost three running backs to injury. Earlier, Lynch made his debut with the Seahawks in week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Lynch rushed 12 times for 34 yards and made a touchdown in the 26–21 loss.

Marshawn Lynch with a touchdown for Seattle Seahawks!

Another angle of Marshawn Lynch's touchdown!! Look at that leap! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/1YgfQPlqUx — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 30, 2019

Marshawn Lynch opens up about his comeback from retirement

In a recent interview, Marshawn Lynch discussed a number of topics including how retirement showed him how much he loved football. The veteran quarterback said, “At the end of the day, with all the changes and s—going on and getting away from the game…retirement. What it did was, it’s like anything, you step away for a minute and find out that its really your passion or whatever. At the end of the day, something that I always knew my whole life was I really like to play football.”

When questioned about his Super Bowl aspirations with the Seahawks, Lynch responded by saying that he definitely wants to go the distance with the NFL franchise over the course of the ongoing season.

Has the old horse still got it in him? we reckon, yes

Marshawn Lynch: best RB of the decade pic.twitter.com/NVzuPJaDJX — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2020

