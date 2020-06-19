Man United's Training Video Shows Major Difference Between Mourinho And Solskjaer's Regime

The Man United vs Tottenham clash on Friday (Saturday IST) will see Jose Mourinho go up against his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mourinho was sacked midway through the 2018-19 season and was replaced by former Man United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who first took over as caretaker boss, before being given the full-time role in March. The Jose Mourinho vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clash promises to be a fascinating tactical battle, with the Norweigan trumping the Portuguese when the two sides met back in December.

Man United training video shows a stark difference under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jose Mourinho led Man United to three trophies in his first season as Old Trafford, but his charm faded away after a dismal second season and a disastrous third. The decorated former Chelsea manager was accused of facilitating boring football and had scuffles with a number of first-team players; most notably with 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba. His successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started off on a positive note and bagged the full-time job in March, and then dropped off with some inconsistent showings, with many accusing him of being out of his depth having only managed at Molde and Cardiff previously.

However, the former Man United striker turned it around with the Red Devils on an 11-game unbeaten run, including an impressive 2-0 win in the Manchester derby. With Man United in contention for the top four, while also competing in the FA Cup and the Europa League, things were going in the right direction for the Premier League giants before the coronavirus-enforced break.

A major difference at Man United between Mourinho and Solskjaer's reigns has turned out to be the style of play and attitude of the players. While the former Real Madrid manager adopted a defensive 'park the bus' approach, Solskjaer has implemented a more fluid counter-attacking style of play. The difference can evidently be seen in a Man United training video on Twitter.

The Man United training video features a rondo, where players stand in a circle and try to keep the ball away from the two players in the middle. The rondo under Jose Mourinho's Man United was slow and laboured, with many players looking sluggish and disinterested in the Man United training video back then. On the other hand, under Solskjaer, the rondo was far more lively, with players performing multiple tricks and the ball zipping off the grass. Man United will be looking to continue with the same pace and enthusiasm when they come up against their former manager this weekend, in what will be the first bit of top-flight action for both sides in three long months.

(Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter)