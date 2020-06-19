Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Adds 3kg Of Muscle During Lockdown, Solskjaer Applauds

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood's transformation during the lockdown has drawn appreciation from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 18-year-old has impressed this season for the Red Devils and has returned from the three-month break adding more muscle to his teenage frame. Solskjaer believes the Mason Greenwood physical transformation will help him get better and score more goals after the Premier League restart.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Mason Greenwood physical transformation

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he believes the lockdown period has been good for Mason Greenwood after the 18-year-old bulked up 3 kgs in muscle. The Manchester United boss added that Greenwood is looking more like a man, rather than a skinny kid. Solskjaer believes the 18-year-old's additional strength is already coming to the fore in training and has done really well over the three or four weeks before the Premier League restart.

The Manchester United boss added that Greenwood already had the quality in front of goal, and with the Mason Greenwood physical transformation, the 18-year-old can physically dominate and push defenders away to become more prolific. The academy graduate has scored 13 goals this season across all competitions, despite coming on mainly from the bench. Greenwood has scored five Premier League goals in just 647 minutes, and his minutes per goal ratio is the third-best in the league behind Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy.

Solskjær: "Mason [Greenwood] is a young boy. He's still 18 and this lockdown period has done him all the good in the world because, at his age, they do develop and fill out and Mason’s looking more and more like a man, so definitely it will help him." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 18, 2020

Mason Greenwood physical transformation: Solskjaer confirms Greenwood will have his chances despite presence of Rashford and Ighalo

Solskjær: "I am not sure it [Greenwood adding muscle] was deliberate but the fitness coaches have worked really well with him. He's got the rest & recovery period after for him what must have been an intense first full season with the first team. He's looking good." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 18, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he is unsure if the Mason Greenwood physical transformation was deliberate or not, but believes the Manchester United fitness coaches have worked well with him and he has received a good rest and recovery period. While the return of Marcus Rashford and the loan extension of Odion Ighalo is likely to hamper Mason Greenwood's chances of starting, Solskjaer believes the 18-year-old will get his chances, over the last nine Premier League games. Manchester United will look to push for a spot in the Premier League's top four to seal a spot in next season's Champions League, while they are still in contention for FA Cup and Europa League honours. Solskjaer's side are currently three points behind Chelsea, and four ahead of Tottenham, who they face on Friday (Saturday IST) in their first Premier League game post the lockdown.

