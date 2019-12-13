Is Mason Greenwood The New Wayne Rooney? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thinks So

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood inspired his team to victory against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Friday. The 18-year-old academy graduate scored twice as United put four past their Dutch opponents. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likened him to former captain Wayne Rooney.

Mason Greenwood inspires Manchester United to victory

After a sloppy first half, United upped the ante and broke the deadlock with an Ashley Young strike. Mason Greenwood then turned on the show, scoring United’s second of the game. He then won a penalty, which Juan Mata converted with ease. Greenwood added another in the 64th minute. It put the result beyond doubt as United led 4-0 with more than 25 minutes left. Greenwood couldn't complete his hat-trick but he did enough to earn plaudits from fans and pundits alike. He won the UEFA Europa Player of the Week award.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Mason Greenwood to Wayne Rooney

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his post-match conference, likened Mason Greenwood to former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. He said that he remembers playing with Wayne Rooney and called him one of the best he’s ever seen. While Solskjaer pointed out that both Mason Greenwood and Wayne Rooney are different types of players, but their potential was evident long before he turned 18.

Mason Greenwood's impressive start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood made his Man United debut in their famous victory over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League. The 18-year old has been a regular figure on the bench ever since and has started for the club in the Europa League. Mason Greenwood has six goals so far in the limited game time he's got. He would hope to reach the heights of club legend and record scorer Wayne Rooney. Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 and had a stellar career that spanned over 13 seasons. He represented Manchester United in 559 games, scoring a record 253 goals for the club.

Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester United will take on Wayne Rooney’s former club Everton next in the Premier League. United come into the fixture after racking up impressive wins over both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Everton, who sacked Marco Silva after their Merseyside derby loss, won their last game against Chelsea under interim manager Duncan Ferguson. Both teams will look to add three points to their tally when they face off at Old Trafford on Sunday.

