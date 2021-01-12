Sergio Ramos Transfer: Real Madrid, Ramos Will Not Repeat Ronaldo Mistake, Says Ex-coach

Having won the Champions League title for the third time in a row in 2018, Real Madrid could not anticipate the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Portuguese international did join Juventus that very summer, leaving the club fans shellshocked. A similar situation now occurs at the Bernabeu with Sergio Ramos yet to agree to a new contract. Former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano, however, believes the skipper will extend his stay beyond the current season.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos transfer: Juventus, PSG could sign Real Madrid captain for FREE next year

Sergio Ramos transfer: Skipper linked with PSG move

Ramos sees off his contract at the end of the current season and is free to negotiate with prospective clubs on a free transfer. He has been linked with a sensational move to the Premier League, with Manchester City particularly keen on roping in the 34-year-old centre-back to bolster their backline.

Meanwhile, Ramos is also being linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French giants have recently appointed Mauricio Pochettino following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The Argentine tactician is working on a squad overhaul, with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi linked-up with the defending Ligue 1 champions, apart from the Sergio Ramos PSG talks.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos contract extension talks stuck in limbo, skipper demands two-season stay

Valdano cites Cristiano Ronaldo mistake to predict Sergio Ramos transfer

Former Real Madrid player and manager Valdano insists Ramos will continue at the Bernabeu. Speaking to El Transistor, Valdano said, "He will end up renewing with Real Madrid. It would be a mistake on both sides if it were not done. The same thing happened with Cristiano (Ronaldo). Real Madrid were left without the Champions League and Cristiano without the Ballon d’Or."

Besides, Real Madrid's recent transfer activity has caught eyeballs. The defending LaLiga champions are closely monitoring Bayern Munich defender David Alaba's situation at Allianz Arena. The club believe Alaba could be the ideal backup if Ramos does decide to leave at the end of the season.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Alaba close to joining Los Blancos as Bayern contract nears end

Sergio Ramos contract situation gets complicated

Real Madrid were initially hesitant on offering a two-season deal citing Ramos' age. Per reports, Los Blancos did concede into the Spain international's demands and offered a two-season contract, albeit with a pay-cut on his current salary. It is reported that the club offered a 10% pay-cut on Sergio Ramos' wages, currently estimated at €3,47,500 per week.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos target Haaland, Mbappe, Camavinga and upamecano

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter