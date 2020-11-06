Mauricio Pochettino In Talks With ‘high-profile’ Club amid Manchester United Approach

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly held talks with a 'high-profile' team as he prepares a return to management. It was recently revealed that the former Tottenham Hotspur coach was approached by Man United to replace the under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it seems the Red Devils are set to miss out on Pochettino, with reports claiming the Argentine is in line to become the next Zenit St Petersburg manager.

Mauricio Pochettino job offer: Former Spurs boss reveals plans ahead of returning to management

Mauricio Pochettino appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football earlier this week and declared that he is set to return to management after a year away from the sport. Pochettino said, "I feel like I am ready to get back involved in the game. I love football and I love the work that comes with being a manager." Reports from the Mirror linked Pochettino to Man United to replace Solskaer but it appears that the former Spurs boss has had offers from other 'high-profile' clubs as well.

#mufc have approached Mauricio Pochettino with a view to him replacing Solskjær as the club's next manager #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 5, 2020

The 48-year-old was asked whether he planned to take up a job in England itself or work abroad. "I don't know yet, I'm not closing any doors. I'm just hoping to start working again and for now, I'm waiting on the right project," said Pochettino. Despite being sacked by Spurs in December last year, Pochettino is still regarded by many as one of the sharpest tacticians in the world.

He guided Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019. Reports from Russian publication Championat have claimed that underperforming Zenit St Petersburg are keen to bring in Pochettino as a replacement for their current manager, Sergei Semak. Zenit are currently in second place on the Russian Premier League table and have suffered a slight dip in form of late.

Man United coach under pressure against Everton

Following Man United's shambolic defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, reports have claimed that Solskjaer is now on thin ice. United also suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and the 47-year-old manager needs his team to deliver a solid performance against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

United are currently in 15th place on the league table after six games and defeat against the Toffees at the weekend could see Solskjaer's men just one point above the relegation zone. Reports claim a heavy defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's men on Saturday may see Solskjaer sacked during the international break.

Image Credits - AP