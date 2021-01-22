Mazatlan Vs Santos Laguna Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura Live

Mazatlan lock horns with Santos Laguna at the Estadio de Mazatlan on Friday, January 22. The Liga MX Clausura game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM local time (Saturday, January 23 at 9:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba's Consistent Form Comes After Darren Fletcher's Coaching Influence

Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna match preview

Mazatlan began their Clausura campaign with a 3-2 win over Nexaca on matchday 1. However, Tomas Boy's side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Pumas UMAN last week. With three points from their two games, Mazatlan are 11th in the Liga MX standings. They now face a tough challenge in the form of Santos Laguna, who are unbeaten in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna have made an eye-catching start to the Clausura, having earned back-to-back wins over Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL. They are yet to concede a goal in the Clausura this season and have looked defensively solid in their opening two games of the season. Guillermo Almada's side are joint-top in the Liga MX standings and have the chance to go three points clear at the summit on Friday night, at least for a few hours.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Transfer News: Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard Set To Replace Ozil At Emirates

Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams haven't listed any injuries prior to the game and it's expected that the two teams will field their strongest starting line-ups.

Predicted line-up for Mazatlan: Nicolás Vikonis, Nicolás Diaz, José Ortiz, Efrain Velarde, Israel Jiménez, Lorenzo Reyes, Rodrigo Millar, Walter Sandoval, Luis Mendoza, Fernando Aristeguieta, Camilo Sanvezzo.

Mañana haremos pesar el Kraken y estos serán los Cañoneros encargados de defenderlo 👊🏽#ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/Z0XERLHS7R — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) January 22, 2021

Predicted line-up for Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo, Doria, Félix Torres, Ronaldo Prieto, Jonathan Díaz, Diego Valdés, Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriarán, Jesús Ocejo, Juan Ferney Otero, Jesús Isijara.

Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna prediction

Mazatlan have already conceded five goals in two games this season while Santos Laguna are yet to concede. Given the recent form of both these teams, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Santos Laguna.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche Involved In HEATED Half-time Exchange As Burnley End Anfield Run

Liga MX live: How to watch Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna live?

Fans in the UK can watch the Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna live stream on bet365.

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game between Leon and Pachuca in India. However, live scores and updates for the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Star Could Miss Liverpool Game With Hamstring Tear

Image Credits - Mazatlan, Santos Laguna Instagram