Mbappe Becomes 1st Teenager To Score In World Cup Final Since Pele On July 15, 2018: Watch

France became the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions on July 15, which is exactly two years ago. During the process, Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Brazil's legend Pele did so in 1958. 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe was on a stunning run of form in the tournament and also helped his side win the World Cup against Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe became only the third teenager to ever play in the World Cup final after Pele and Italy's great Guiseppe Bergomi. Kylian Mbappe scored three goals while carrying the French to the World Cup finals.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Mbappe joined Pepe with his goal against Croatia

Brazil's Pele was also left impressed by Kylian Mbappe's goal in the finals against Croatia as he penned down a tweet congratulating the Frenchman for his achievements. Pele tweeted "Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company!".

Pele was only 17 when found the net twice in Brazil's 5-2 win against Sweden in 1958. Italy's Bergomi was only 18 when he was part of Italy's World Cup-winning team in 1982. Italy won 3-1 against West Germany as Paolo Rossi, Marco Tardelli and Alessandro Altobelli were on the scoresheet in the game.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Pele's Tweet for Mbappe

Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company! // O segundo adolescente a marcar um gol em uma final de #CopaDoMundo! Bem-vindo ao clube, Kylian - é ótimo ter a sua companhia! https://t.co/g8b2gLTy7B — Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018

France vs Croatia World Cup final (4-2)

Mario Mandzukic's own goal helped France take an early lead but Ivan Perisic slotted one home for the Croatians on the 28th minute. However, Antoine Griezmann restored France's lead with a penalty before Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe scored within six minutes of each other to end Croatia's World Cup dreams. Mandzukic scored the second goal for Croatia off Hugo Lloris' error but the French-side held their nerves for the next 21 minutes and became the champions of the world.

(Cover image source: Kylian Mbappe/Instagram)