Megan Rapinoe Felt kneeling During national Anthem Jeopardised Her International Career

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe admitted she feared for her international career after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. The USWNT star protested during the national anthem four years ago, in support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick against racial injustice and police brutality. Rapinoe opened up on the backlash she received but insisted that there were no regrets in supporting the cause at an uncomfortable time in the USA.

Megan Rapinoe opens up on backlash after kneeling during the national anthem

While speaking to the BBC on Monday, OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe revealed that she was called "every name under the sun" following her protest. Despite the outrage, Rapnioe has continued to keel in support or remained silent during the anthem. She said, "Taking a knee sharpened my understanding of what I did, how I supported Colin and sharpened my resolved in that."

However, the 2019 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner admitted that it was an uncomfortable time in the USA and she feared for her international career. "It wasn't a comfortable time because it felt the whole nation was against kneeling during the national anthem. It was a sign of disrespect but many didn't see beyond it. More so, I felt as if my international career, which was on the rise, was then in jeopardy," she explained.

You love to see it. You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color. @TheNCCourage and @ThornsFC kneeling in solidarity with @Kaepernick7 and @Blklivesmatter ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/8Urlj5FMPn — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 27, 2020

Rapinoe went on to add that she was still proud and glad for taking a stand as it allowed her to speak her mind. "I'm proud of it, to be honest. I'm proud of speaking my mind and I feel this is how change can be made. Arguing with someone never really helped the cause but everyone took notice when I knelt. I love seeing how women today are using their voices for a better America."

The American superstar concluded by stating that she has no intention of hanging up her boots anytime soon and plans to represent her country in the Olympic games next year. Rapinoe also hinted at taking part in the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Megan Rapinoe kneeling during the national anthem in 2016

It was back in September 2016, prior to an NWSL game that Megan Rapinoe first knelt during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Speaking to reporters after the game, Rapinoe stated that she was "disgusted" with the way the NFL star was treated by the fans and media. "We need a more substantive conversation around race relations and the way people of colour are treated," she said at the time.

Image Credits - AP