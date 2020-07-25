Melbourne Victory Vs Western United FC Prediction, Live Streaming, H2H, A-League Live Info

Melbourne Victory will take on Western United FC in the A-League clash on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The Melbourne derby at this stage of A-League schedule adds a bit more spice to the fixture, with Western United edging closer to a top-six finish in the A-League standings. Melbourne Victory also have a faint chance of qualifying for the finals and a victory on Saturday would be key to move towards it. Here's a look at how to watch the A-League live, the Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream details and our Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction.

A-League live: Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory find themselves second from bottom in the A-League Standings before their Melbourne derby against the Western United FC. The clash will be their first game in more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the A-League schedule. Before lockdown, Victory registered a solitary win in their previous five matches, drawing one and losing the other three.

Western United, on the other hand, are eighth on the A-League standings, having collected 27 points from their 20 games so far. Before lockdown, United FC registered two wins and a draw in their five matches. Notably, Western United FC have already defeated Victory twice over the course of the 2019/20 season and are favourites for the clash on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction: Predicted line-ups

Melbourne Victory: Thomas; Roux, Donachie, Gallifuoco, Broxham; Basha, Lesiotis; Kamsoba, Rojas, Nabbout; Athiu

Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction: Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream details

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream can watch the A-League live on BT Sport on Saturday, 10:35 AM. In the US, A-League live streaming including the Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream can be viewed on the ESPN+ app. In India, there is no official telecast of A-league on TV.

However, fans can watch the Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream on the FanCode app by Dream Sports. The Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream will begin in India at 3:05 PM IST on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC live stream: Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction

Both Melbourne Victory and Western United FC will be starting from scratch in this fixture considering the three-month lockdown and subsequent lack of football action. However, Western United FC will enter the clash at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney as favourites considering their recent record over Victory. Furthermore, Melbourne Victory will find it hard to score goals with Robbie Kruse out with an injury and Ola Toivonen released from the club. Our Melbourne Victory vs Western United FC prediction is that the latter will register a comfortable 3-1 win.

(Image Credit: Melbourne Victory Twitter)