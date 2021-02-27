Melbourne Victory Vs Western United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Melbourne Victory will square off against Western United at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday, February 27. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 7:10 PM local time (1:40 PM IST). Here's a look at the Melbourne Victory vs Western United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United preview

Melbourne Victory currently find themselves in 11th place in the A-League standings, with seven points from eight games. Grant Brebner's men have been unable to meet expectations this season as they've lost five games already this campaign. However, Melbourne defeated Wellington Phoenix 2-0 in their previous league game, which was only their second win of the season. It snapped their three-game losing streak and Melbourne will be hoping for that victory to be a platform for them to build on for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Western United are in 10th place on the A-League table, with eight points from their six league games so far. Mark Rudan's men have picked up two wins and two draws while suffering two defeats as well this season. In their last outing, the Geelong outfit cruised to a 4-1 win over second-placed Macarthur.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have a number of injuries to key players ahead of their weekend game against Western United. Centre-back Dylan Ryan picked up an injury in the fourth minute in the victory against the Phoenix and he was replaced by Aaron Anderson. His centre-back partner Ryan Shotton was also hooked off at the break, while Marco Rojas, who was making his return from an injury lay-off, suffered another injury setback when he twisted his ankle before the half-hour mark.

For Western United, Iker Guarrotxena is a doubt for the weekend game as he was withdrawn with a slight knock against Macarthur last week. Josh Risdon and Seb Pasquali will also miss out against Western United as they still remain sidelined with a broken tibia and hip injury respectively.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United prediction

Both teams have struggled for results in the A-League this season. However, given that Western United have been able to score more freely, our prediction is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

A-League live: Where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Western United live?

There will be no official broadcast of the A-League games in India. However, the Melbourne Victory vs Western United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image Credits - Melbourne Victory, Western United Instagram