Messi And Barcelona Were At Crossroads Before Bayern Munich Game: Jerome Boateng

With each passing day, Lionel Messi's stay Barcelona seems to be heading towards an end with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner keen on sealing a move to Manchester City, according to reports. Messi and Bartomeu, the club president, have failed to see eye to eye over a new sporting project after their 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich. The defeat has directly resulted in a crisis at the Camp Nou, but Bayern star Jerome Boateng believes there was 'drama' between Messi and Barcelona even before the two sides met.

Also Read: Messi Transfer Latest: Barcelona Fire Law Firm For 'disloyalty' And 'conflict Of Interest'

Messi transfer latest: Bayern star reveals there were tensions between Messi and Barcelona before 8-2 defeat

In an interview with Bild, Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng said that he sensed 'drama' between Barcelona and Messi before the two sides met in the Champions League. The Bundesliga champions handed Messi and co their worst defeat in the Champions League. The Blaugrana ended the season trophyless for the first time in six years, raising serious questions on the club's hierarchy. The 33-year-old was marked out of the game, while Bayern Munich punished Barca's hapless defence, en route to a famous win. Messi and Bartomeu have been at crossroads since then, with the Argentine handing in a transfer request in a bid to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Also Read: Messi Maelstrom Has Plunged Barcelona Into Chaos, But It's A Crisis Of Their Own Making

💬 Jerome Boateng (Bayern) "You noticed in advance that there was drama between Messi and Barcelona. Guardiola and Messi have celebrated great successes together, which is why both sides know that their philosophies would fit together." [bild] — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) August 30, 2020

Jerome Boateng, who played at Man City before playing under Guardiola at Bayern, endorsed Messi's move to the Premier League and believes that there will be no better place for him if he leaves Barcelona. The 2014 World Cup winner said that both Messi and Guardiola have celebrated great success together and their philosophies would perfectly match if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner moves to the Etihad. However, the 33-year-old's transfer is easier said than done, with contractual agreements and potential court battles likely to occur if the Barcelona legend forces a move out.

Also Read: Messi Does Not Have €700m Release Clause In His Final Year Of Barcelona Contract: Report

Lionel Messi release clause: LaLiga side with Barcelona as Messi and Bartomeu conflict intensifies

In a telling blow to Messi's transfer hopes, LaLiga released an official statement in support of Josep Bartomeu and Barcelona claiming that any suitors for the Argentine international should pay his release clause. The Lionel Messi release clause is estimated to be at around €700 million and will have to be paid in full. However, the Barcelona legend's team believes that he could walk out of his contract due to the particular clause facilitating him becoming a free agent, but reports in Barcelona claim that the clause expired in June. The 33-year-old remains keen on an exit and refused to undergo the PCR tests scheduled on Sunday.

Also Read: Messi Transfer: Man City Prepare 5-year, €750 MILLION Blockbuster Deal For Barcelona Star

(Image Courtesy: AP)