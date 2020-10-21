Sergio Romero Finds Out About PL Squad Omission Via Social Media, Jones Axed Too

Premier League clubs recently announced their 25-man squads for the new season, with the lists throwing up a few shockers. Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was left out of the side’s Premier League squad, while Chelsea legend and now technical director Petr Cech was sensationally named as a non-contract player for the Blues. The Man United 25-man squad came with its own set of surprises as well, with Sergio Romero and Phil Jones left out of the group.

Phil Jones + Sergio Romero omitted from @ManUtd 25-man PL squad. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 20, 2020

Man United 25-man squad leaves out Romero and Jones

The omission of Sergio Romero and Phil Jones left a doubt on their long-term future at the club, with the duo not making Man United’s Champions League squad as well. Both Sergio Romero and Phil Jones have been linked with moves away from the club, with United reportedly demanding £20 million for the defender according to The Sun. Phil Jones last played for the club in January and has since been injured. The 28-year-old doesn’t seem to feature in Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans, with several central defenders ahead of the Englishman in the pecking order.

Sergio Romero wife controversy explained

The exclusion of goalkeeper Sergio Romero all but confirms that the Argentine's time with the Red Devils has come to an end. With Dean Henderson’s return, Sergio Romero is now the third-choice goalkeeper at the club. Multiple reports covering the Sergio Romero transfer rumours suggest that the goalkeeper has pushed for a move away ever since he was dropped for the Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla.

Many reports covering the potential Sergio Romero transfer had reported that the Argentine shot-stopper was close to a move to Everton on deadline day but Man United ended up blocking his exit. The failed Sergio Romero transfer also resulted in the player’s wife launching a scathing criticism of the club on social media. In an impassioned rant on Instagram, Eliana Guercio asked Man United to respect the 33-year-old for once and let him leave.

Sergio Romero has been treated pretty poorly by Man United. Not told he was surplus to requirements in the summer, then priced out of a move when he asked to go and was left to find out on social media he had been omitted from CL and PL squads. Stinks. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 20, 2020

The full details of the failed Sergio Romero transfer were explained by ESPN’s Rob Dawson. The journalist revealed that the goalkeeper wasn’t told that he was surplus to requirements and was later priced out of a move when he asked to leave. Additionally, the journalist tweeted that Sergio Romero only found out about his omission from the Man United-25 man squad via social media.

Image Credits: Phil Jones Instagram, Sergio Romero Instagram