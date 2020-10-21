Neymar Snapped in First Range With Puma After PSG Icon Ended His 15-year Deal With Nike

PSG superstar Neymar was snapped posing in the first range for his new sponsors Puma following his shock decision to leave Nike last month. The Brazilian attacker ended his 15-year partnership with Nike in September to sign a whopping £23 million-per-year deal with Puma. Earlier on Tuesday, Neymar was seen posing with his first apparel range, which included the Puma KING Platinum boot in black and white.

Neymar Puma deal: Brazilian ace poses in the first range for new sponsors

Earlier in September, Neymar signed a staggering £23 million-per-year deal - the largest individual sponsorship contract in sport - with Puma. Just over a month after penning a mega-deal with the German giants, Neymar posed in the first apparel range of Puma products. The 28-year-old PSG attacker was spotted with Puma King Platinum boots, a full tracksuit, a t-shirt as well as a hoodie.

Neymar's signature 'NJR' logo has also been integrated into the range along with Puma's Formstrip and the boots include the latest performance technology initiatives to help footballers with their control and touch. Neymar's pictures were uploaded on Puma's official website as well as on social media as fans were quick to react to the Brazilian posing in the first range with his new sponsors. One wrote, "Neymar looks so much better in a Puma kit" while another added, "Yess!!! Been waiting for this for over a month".

Neymar Nike deal: PSG superstar ends partnership with American brand after 15 years

Just prior to signing a new deal with Puma, Neymar surprisingly ended his 15-year contract with American sportswear brand Nike. Nike backed Neymar ever since he was a teenager and the three-time Ligue 1 champion still had two years left on an 11-year deal before calling it quits with the company. Some reports claimed that Neymar was keen on being the highest-paid athlete through a sports sponsor and chose to sign with Puma.

However, after signing his record deal with Puma, Neymar revealed that he was inspired to sign for the German company because of their history. While speaking to reporters, he said, "I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pele, Cruyff, Matthaus, Eusebio and Maradona. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch." The length of Neymar's contract with Puma is still unknown.

Image Credits - Puma Instagram