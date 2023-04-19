'Messi, Messi' Chants Prompts Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Lewd Gesture To Saudi Fans

During a Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, fans of the latter team chanted Lionel Messi's name, apparently to provoke Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is not the first time Messi's name has been used to taunt Ronaldo. Al-Hilal supporters even chanted Messi's name before the match, causing a strong reaction from Ronaldo. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Ronaldo can be seen making a lewd gesture to Saudi fans.

However, this taunting seemed to have worked, as Al-Nassr lost 2-0, dropping important points in the league's title race. Odion Ighalo's two penalty goals sealed the victory for Al-Hilal, leaving Al-Nassr three points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad. Frustrated with the loss and the taunts, Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo appeared to make an indecent gesture towards the Al-Hilal fans while walking back to the dressing room.

WATCH | Ronaldo makes indecent gesture after Al Nassr's defeat

يرددون ميسي ويسوي قدامهم هالحركة؟



ننتظر لجنة الانضباط واتحدى لو سوتله شيء pic.twitter.com/NjbcaKYIkd — تارقو (@wtrx5) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a yellow card in last night's match after he brought down an Al-Hilal player with a headlock. Netizens took to social media to criticise the referee for not giving Ronaldo a red card. "Definitely a red even though i stan CR7. I can't lie," one user commented. "Any other player would’ve gotten a red. Such sick favoritism," another individual wrote. Netizens are also trolling Ronaldo following the incident.

Tell me the difference 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5GH4bAEUZ1 — Jay (@hardworkiskeyy) April 19, 2023

Disgusting act from the so called goat, can never be this great man with the heart of gold pic.twitter.com/VVcFxSRYVM — David💙 (@CFCDavids) April 19, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo only got a yellow for this challenge 😳 pic.twitter.com/jHwbX2zDIl — crazystalker🇮🇹 (@nanakostan) April 19, 2023

The most protected player in football, not even a joke. — AMZ 🇵🇸 (@AMZ8FCB) April 19, 2023

My man thought the opposition player was Messi 😆 — Yash Upadhyaya (@iYashUpadhyaya) April 19, 2023

The Al-Nassr forward won five Champions League in his elongated career and it remains to be seen whether he comes back to Europe for one last dance before he hangs his boot. Ronaldo will next be seen in action during Al-Nassr's King Cup semi-final match against Al-Wehda on Monday, April 24.

Image: Twitter/Al-Nassr