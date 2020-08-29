Messi Transfer To Be Accepted? Club Icon Expects Amicable Settlement With Barcelona Board

The past week has turned out to be a nightmare for Barcelona after Lionel Messi informed the club that he wishes to leave thhe club during this transfer window. Having locked horns with the Barcelona board and manager Ronald Koeman, Messi now hopes that a mutually-agreed settlement over his exit is reached by the two parties.

Messi transfer: Argentine expects mutual exit terms

Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to seal the Messi transfer if the Argentina international does leaves the Camp Nou outfit, according to the latest football transfer news. However, Barcelona are wary of the special clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free anytime during a given season.

The Catalan giants are already gripped with financial restraints inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and do not want to lose out on their leading goalscorer for free. Messi understands the legal complexities involved in the contractual situation and does not wish to get involved in a legal battle. And hence, he looks to reach a settlement mutually with the Barcelona board to avoid any hindrance in his next move.

Barcelona transfer news: Man City's offer to seal Messi transfer

Messi transfer reports suggest that Man City have prepared a decent offer to lure both Barcelona and the club captain. According to football transfer news in the UK, the Etihad-based outfit have offered €100 million along with three or four players that will join the Spanish giants. Players that are rumoured to be included in the Messi transfer deal are Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Eric Garcia and Angelino. However, this deal needs the approval of the Barcelona manager who has been tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding the squad.

Messi transfer: Barcelona president against amicable settlement

The role of Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu will be crucial in making or breaking the Messi transfer deal. According to Radio Catalunya, the president is in no mood to agree to an amicable settlement and does not want to be remembered as the chief who let Messi leave Camp Nou. Bartomeu still stands firm on his demands that any club that wishes to rope in the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to pay his €700 million release clause in full.

