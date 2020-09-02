Lionel Messi Replacement: Neymar, Mane And Sancho Among favourites To Replace Barca Icon 

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sent the footballing world into pandemonium when he handed in his transfer request last week. The 33-year-old attacker also missed Barcelona's first pre-season training session under new manager Ronald Koeman with rumours of a move to Man City intensifying. With Messi making his intentions clear that he wants to leave the Camp Nou, Barcelona are expected to bring in a swift replacement for their star forward. Here's a look at some of the players that are in line to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi replacement: Barcelona to re-sign Neymar?

According to reports from The Sun, Neymar is the top target for Barcelona if Lionel Messi leaves. The PSG superstar was heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou over the summer but Barcelona failed to bring him in due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this summer, PSG slapped a reported €170m (£153m) price tag on their 28-year-old superstar.

With Messi's sale, Barcelona are bound to raise funds and could use them in order to finance a move for Neymar. However, it remains to be seen whether Neymar will consider returning to Barcelona without Lionel Messi in the squad. Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles at PSG and took the Parisians to their maiden Champions League final last month. More so, Neymar proclaimed last week that he will be staying in Paris for the coming season.

Official statement by La Liga. They side with Barcelona in Leo Messi contract battle: “Current deal is still valid and paying release clause for €700m is the only way out”. 🛑



Manchester City are still waiting for Barça decision. 🔵 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/p15IWcBRMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho has also been short-listed by the bookies to replace Messi at Barcelona. The 20-year-old has been a long-time target for Manchester United but the Red Devils have failed to come to an agreement with Dortmund over a transfer fee for Sancho. Dortmund claimed they would be willing to part with Sancho for a reported €120m (£108m). Sancho scored 20 goals and racked up 20 assists across all competitions for BVB last season.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane another potential Lionel Messi replacement

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is also among the favourites to replace Messi at Barcelona. The Senegalese winger has grown in stature over the past few years under Jurgen Klopp, winning the African Player of the Year in 2019 while coming fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Last season, Mane scored 20 goals and notched up eight assists across all competitions for the Reds. Liverpool have also slapped a reported €168m (£150m) price tag on Sadio Mane.

Lionel Messi transfer news roundup

According to reports from ESPN, Man City owners City Football Group (CFG) have offered Lionel Messi a five-year deal which will see the six-time Ballon d'Or winner earn a whopping €700m (£623m) playing for Man City and New York City FC. Meanwhile, Barcelona are making a last-ditch attempt to keep hold of their talisman. Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane and Memphis Depay are also among the names who are in line to replace Lionel Messi should the Argentine icon leave Barcelona.

Image Credits - Sadio Mane, Neymar Instagram / Dortmund Twitter