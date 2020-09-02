Harry Maguire Insulted Greece In Foul-mouthed Rant, Attacked Officers: Court Statements

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire was arrested in Mykonos last week. The defender got into an altercation with the police officials outside a bar. The England international was found guilty of assault by a trial court and was also charged with attempting to bribe police officials. Harry Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence for the brawl, while two other defendants which include the Man United skipper's brother were handed 13-month sentences. The verdict though has been nullified as his lawyers submitted an appeal, and the case went up for a retrial. Harry Maguire later gave an interview with the BBC in which the Man United captain said that he did not realise the officers, who were wearing plain clothes, were police and was worried he was being abducted.

Also Read | Man United's Harry Maguire Said To Be Facing Worst-case-scenario Prison Term Of Two Years

Harry Maguire insulted Greece in foul-mouthed rant and attacked officers - Court report

In recent reports of the Maguire court case, it has been revealed that Maguire threw insults at Greece in a foul-mouthed rant and spoke ill of the country's culture. The trio also allegedly attacked the police officers. As per reports submitted to the court, Harry Maguire was arrested for having punched and kicked a sergeant, while his brother is said to have punched an officer right in the face. A witness has also stated that the three, who were being taken to a police station continued fighting the officers as they were being taken.

However, in the BBC interview, Maguire stated: “If anything, myself, family, and friends are the victims,” and that he is innocent. Maguire said that the three of them are being framed, while the actual truth remains that Albanian gangsters attacked his sister Daisy and that the trio was defending her. The court statement, however, dismissed claims that his sister was attacked.

Also Read Harry Maguire's Sister 'stabbed' In Altercation; Man United Captain Released From Custody

Man United captain left out of England national squad after Maguire court case and conviction

Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the Three Lions squad by manager Gareth Southgate. Initially, after the incident, Southgate supported the defender and named him in the squad. However, when Maguire was handed a sentence, the manager chose to leave him out. Southgate told the media: "In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark. As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week.”

The England national side is expected to play Iceland on Saturday, September 5 and Denmark three days post their Iceland encounter in the UEFA Nations League.

Also Read | Tottenham's New Signing Matt Doherty Forced To Delete 'I Love Arsenal' Tweets

Also Read | Harry Maguire’s Brawl In Greece May Have Left Police Officer With a Permanent Back Injury

Image courtesy: Harry Maguire Twitter