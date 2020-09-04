The Lionel Messi transfer saga has taken another new direction this week with Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi saying that the much-spoken-about €700M release clause expired at the end of the season. Lionel Messi is attempting to force an exit away from the Camp Nou but the club had stated that his release clause must be met in its entirety, a statement that was echoed by LaLiga later. In a recent turn of events, Lionel Messi's father has issued a strong statement regarding Messi's release clause.

Lionel Messi's father issues official statement on €700M release clause, questions LaLiga's stance

Messi's father Jorge has claimed that the massive clause that Barcelona had inserted in his contract has already expired and as such, is invalid now. Back in 2017, Messi had renewed his contract at the Camp Nou and the extension reportedly say the inception of that release clause. However, the club's stance is that the clause should have been activated much sooner and the deadline to do so has passed, which means any suitors will have to cough up the €700m fee in full.

Also Read | Lionel Messi May Be Allowed To Leave Barcelona For €100m As Settlement Seems Possible

Messi statement. 🚨

“This one about the €700m release clause must be an error on La Liga part”. Jorge and Leo Messi are denying the existence of a €700m release clause. Messi wants to leave for FREE. Barça won’t accept this position. Man City are still waiting. 🔴 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

The inception of the headline-grabbing Messi transfer news came late in August when the Argentine wizard handed a shocking transfer request. Barcelona were quick to remind rival clubs that Messi has a €700m buyout clause in his contract and that he won't be allowed to leave for a lesser fee. Messi only has one year left on his current deal, but his father/agent Jorge Messi insists that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can unilaterally terminate his contract and leave on a free.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's First & Last Barcelona Goal Goes Viral As Fans Laud Departing Icon

Lionel Messi and his father Jorge Messi sent a letter to LaLiga chief Javier Tebas on September 4 disputing the validity of the €700m release clause in his current contract. The duo will be looking to settle the matter as Messi looks to make an exit after spending close to two decades at the club. Messi's statement to LaLiga carried a bizarre tone, with the letter stating that the Messis "do not know" what contract LaLiga has analysed and on what ground they have concluded that the clause is applicable.

Jorge Messi's letter to Javier Tebas in response to LaLiga's statement last weekend. Says they're wrong to claim Messi has a €700m release clause, as another clause states that sum wouldn't apply if the player unilaterally ended his contract from the end of 2019/20. pic.twitter.com/rMjHLcnQG8 — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 4, 2020

However, in response to Lionel Messi's father's statement on the Messi release clause, La Liga responded saying that the release clause still stands. The club has once again reiterated the Messi release clause stance. The Messi transfer saga is, therefore, likely to dominate Barcelona transfer news in the coming weeks.

🚨 BREAKING: La Liga says that the €700M clause is still valid. #FCB pic.twitter.com/3YmIfDMC2a — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) September 4, 2020

Also Read Lionel Messi Has Agreed For Record £623m Deal To Join Man City After Crunch Talks?

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Father And Agent Admits It Is ‘difficult’ For Him To Stay At Barcelona

Image credits: AP