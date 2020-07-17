Lionel Messi’s Frustrated Reaction To His Outrageous Free-kick Sums Up Chaos At Barcelona

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was visibly frustrated even after he scored a spectacular free-kick against Osasuna on Thursday night. The Argentine swung his hands in annoyance after netting the equaliser, refusing to celebrate the 23rd goal of his LaLiga campaign. Barcelona eventually lost the game 2-1 in their own backyard despite the visitors finishing the game with 10 men as arch-rivals Real Madrid were crowned champions of Spain.

ALSO READ: PSG And Neymar Discuss contract Extension Details As Barcelona Give Up On €170m Transfer

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Splendid Lionel Messi free-kick followed by frustration

Jose Arniaz gave Osasuna a shock lead at the Camp Nou after just 15 minutes on the clock but an inch-perfect Lionel Messi free-kick got the hosts level just after the hour mark. Cameras captured Messi's reaction following his goal as the 33-year-old threw his fist up in the air as soon as the ball nestled into the net. It was Messi's 28th goal in all competitions but the Barcelona talisman opted not to celebrate, encapsulating the chaos at the club this season.

I hate doing the body language doctor stuff, but look at his reaction after scoring a free kick goal pic.twitter.com/UI4yMIk1pR — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) July 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Quique Setien Unsure whether He Will Still coach Barcelona In The UCL Next Month

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Lionel Messi interview embodies frustration after Real Madrid win LaLiga

Osasuna were reduced to 10 men when Enric Gallego was sent off in the 78th minute but the visitors still managed to get the three points with a late strike from Roberto Torres, four minutes into injury time. Barcelona slumped to their sixth defeat of the season as Real Madrid rubbed salt into their wounds by winning the LaLiga title with one matchday remaining. Messi then failed to hold back his frustrations over Barcelona's inconsistent performances and gave a rare interview, slamming his team for being "weak" in their title defence.

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Signed Juventus Shirts To Cuban Medics Deployed In Turin

Real Madrid won all of their 10 games since the restart of football last month but Lionel Messi explained that the LaLiga title was lost because of Barcelona's inconsistencies. Quique Setien's side managed only six wins in their last 10 LaLiga games giving arch-rivals Real Madrid full control of the title race. A dejected Lionel Messi stated, "We need to be self-critical as we are Barcelona, and we must win every game." Messi concluded by stating that it will be 'extremely difficult' to win the Champions League if the team fails to up their game.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan Make Special Request To Man United Over Extending Alexis Sanchez Loan Deal

Image Credits - Igor Mello Twitter