Neymar Accidently Caused Everton Star Richarlison To Receive 10,000 Messages In 5 Minutes

Athletes engaging with each other or their fans during online live streams has become common practice during the coronavirus pandemic. The live sessions have also become another way for football fans to interact with their favourite players online. Cristiano Ronaldo was recently seen sharing health tips as he interacted with his fans on Instagram Live, while Man City star Sergio Aguero is famous for his Twitch streams. However, Everton footballer Richarlison has now revealed how a mistake on one such live stream led to him receiving as many as 10,000 messages in just five minutes.

Richarlison number leaked by Neymar online

The incident occurred when PSG star Neymar was spending time playing video games online. The 28-year-old was on a live stream and the Brazilian inadvertently turned the phone towards the camera when his national teammate Richarlison called him during the stream. With Neymar’s home screen visible to viewers, fans could see both the name of the caller as well as his number, which led to Richarlison’s phone number being leaked by Neymar.

Neymar accidentally leaked Richarlison‘s number 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rLyoCjJZMV — Deniz (@TiagoEra) October 18, 2020

While Neymar realized his mistake soon after, thousands already had caught a glimpse of the Everton forward’s personal number. Neymar was later seen sheepishly confessing his mistake, as he told Richarlison that he has shown his number without meaning to. The Brazil football duo was on FaceTime together, when Neymar admitted that it was an honest mistake, as the PSG star suggested that Richarlison will now have to change his number.

Neymar accidentally leaked Richarlison’s phone number during his Twitch stream 😂



Richarlison says he received 10 thousand messages within 5 minutes 😭 https://t.co/KjpRozDTA4 — Moleque Neymar (@Neymoleque) October 18, 2020

Premier League news: Everton star called thousands of times after Richarlison number leaked

5 minutos e já tem mais de 10 mil msgs🤦🏽‍♂️ obrigado @neymarjr — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 18, 2020

After Neymar told Richarlison about the mistake, the Everton star seems to be unperturbed by the incident. While on a live stream, Richarlison told fans to not message or call him, revealing that anyone who tries to contact him will be blocked. However, football fans didn’t pay heed to Richarlison’s word of caution, with the Everton footballer’s number buzzing as the duo played Counter-Strike on Twitch on Sunday.

Richarlison later took to Twitter to provide an update on the incident, as he tweeted that he ended up receiving more than 10,000 messages within five minutes of his number being leaked. While sharing the information, Richarlison sarcastically tagged Neymar as he thanked him for being bombarded by messages. The PSG forward was also seen reacting to Richarlison’s tweet, as Neymar tweeted a reply with laughing emojis suggesting that the fans love the Everton player.

Image Credits: Richarlison Instagram