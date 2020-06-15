Mexican Footballer Who Was Murdered Given A Special Tribute By Friends, Make coffin Score

The Mexican football murder news made headlines last week after a 16-year-old semi-professional footballer was tragically killed by a police officer during the protests in Oaxaca. The footballer murdered was identified as Alexander Martínez Gomez and the teenager was given a 'coffin goal Mexico' send-off from his close friends and former teammates. The 'Mexican footballer coffin goal' video went viral on social media as Alexander Martinez Gomez scored his final goal from inside a coffin.

Mexican football murder: Mexican footballer coffin goal as a send-off

The Mexican football murder sent shockwaves all across the country after a police officer brutally shot a 16-year-old semi-footballer in the village of Vicente Camalote during a protest. Reports from The Guardian claim that the Mexican football murder took place last week when Alexander Gomez was riding his bike and police opened fire towards the teenager. Gomez's funeral was held on Friday, June 11, and the deceased teen was given a special 'Mexican footballer tribute goal' by his friends. Mexican journalist Guillermo Schutz shared the incredible moment on Twitter.

Así despiden en Oaxaca a Alexander, el joven de 16 años asesinado por policías municipales.



Sus compañeros lo honran con su último gol.



Todos estamos llorando. pic.twitter.com/1hbhyl5Mt6 — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 12, 2020

Mexican football murder: Mexican footballer coffin goal video

The poignant 'Mexican footballer coffin goal' went viral on social media as a number of Gomez's friends gathered around his coffin to give him a final farewell. Alexander Gomez's coffin was positioned in a way to deflect the ball into a makeshift goal as if the 16-year-old had scored a goal. One of his friends passed the ball towards the coffin and the ball deflected into the goal, beyond the dive of the goalkeeper.

Upon the ball ending up in the goal, a number of Alexander's friends rushed towards the coffin to embrace him one final time after his 'last goal'. The teenager's friends then began sobbing uncontrollably around the coffin after the heartbreaking 'final goal' scored by Alexander. The Mexican footballer tribute goal video went viral on social media as protests in the country began to amplify following the death of the 16-year-old Alexander Gomez.

Mexican football murder: Coffin goal Mexico tribute

Alexander Gomez wasn't the first person to receive a coffin goal Mexico tribute. The coffin goal Mexico tribute was seen before in South America and is an honour given to young footballers that are tragically killed. In 2017, a group of youngsters in South America opted to honour their friend with a similar 'coffin goal tribute'. The youngsters then similarly acted out the goal celebration which was more or less mirrored at Alexander Gomez's funeral.

Image Credits - Guillermo Schutz Twitter