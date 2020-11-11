Michael Chopra Pays £6 A Week In Child Care Despite Links With £280m Newcastle takeover

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra is paying a mere £6 a week in child support despite his involvement in a proposed £280 million takeover bid of the Magpies. Chopra is currently fronting an attempt to buy Newcastle through the Singapore-based Bellagraph Nova Group which was launched in August. However, the former Kerala Blasters forward is being pursued by his ex-wife, Heather Swan, for thousands of pounds in alleged missed payments for childcare.

Michael Chopra involved in £280m Newcastle takeover but spends less than £1 per day in child care

According to reports from Sportsmail, Michael Chopra could face court action after it was revealed that he was paying only £6 a week in child support whilst being involved in a potential £280m takeover bid of Newcastle United. Chopra has been at the front of the BN Group's proposed bid to buy out Mike Ashley's Newcastle, following the collapse of a £300m bid from Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund earlier in the summer.

However, despite being involved in a multi-million-pound deal, it is believed that Chopra is required to pay a total of £15,000 to his former wife, Swan, to help with the upbringing of their 12-year-old son. Chopra and Swan welcomed their child, Sebastian, in February 2008 and married later that year in July. However, the couple split only weeks after their wedding. Although Chopra and Swan reconciled in October, Swan announced her split with the footballer again in 2009.

Chopra's child maintenance obligations are based on his declaration to the HMRC that his weekly income is just £40.87. Reports suggest that the 36-year-old is receiving that amount in PFA pension since he hasn't played professional football in the past four years. During his 16 years as a professional footballer, Chopra played for 10 different clubs but previously encountered financial problems due to his gambling addiction.

Chopra has played for Newcastle, Watford, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley, Cardiff City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackpool, Kerala Blasters and Alloa Athletic. In December 2011, Ipswich Town lent Chopra £250,000 to help pay off his gambling debts.

Apart from his PFA pension fund, Chopra hasn't received any other form of income in the UK. Therefore, based on his UK income, he is liable to pay £16 a week in child support to his ex-wife. However, after government fees and commission, only £6 is received by Swan.

Image Credits - Michael Chopra Instagram