Michael Owen Gives Blunt Explanation For Ignoring David Beckham During Real Madrid Days

In the past, Michael Owen has talked about his relationship with David Beckham, hinting that the pair haven’t always been on the best of terms. During their playing days, both David Beckham and Michael Owen made similar career moves, going to Real Madrid from England. While David Beckham moved to Real Madrid in 2003 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson, Michael Owen followed his England teammate a year later as he moved to the Bernabeu as well. However, in his autobiography, Michael Owen has opened up about why the two England teammates couldn’t get along despite being in the same team in Spain.

Michael Owen opens up about relationship with David Beckham

In his autobiography ‘Reboot’, Michael Owen admitted that despite being in the same team as David Beckham, he didn’t get along with the winger and his family off the field. Michael Owen wrote about his time at Real Madrid in his autobiography, conceding that despite his family living close to David and Victoria Beckham in Spain, the two families rarely socialised.

Speaking about his bond with David Beckham, Michael Owen admitted that since the pair’s wives would feel quite lonely, they sometimes met each other when Beckham and Owen were training. Michael Owen also admitted that the extent of his relationship with David Beckham didn’t surprise him, as they hardly had anything in common by the time both linked up at Real Madrid.

Also Read: Tottenham Vs Maccabi Haifa Live Stream, Team News, Europa League Qualifying Playoff Live

Michael Owen also seemed to take a dig at David Beckham’s flashy personality. David Beckham has been praised for his flair and style both on and off the pitch, but it seems like that never interested Michael Owen. Talking about the same, the former Liverpool star admitted that unlike David and Victoria Beckham who were bonafide superstars, he didn’t like wearing trendy gear and mingling amongst socialite company. While concluding on his relationship with David Beckham during the duo’s time at Real Madrid, Michael Owen claimed that the Beckham was operating at a completely different stratosphere from a social perspective, saying that he never felt part of his inner circle of friends.

Also Read: Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

How good was the Michael Owen Real Madrid career?

On this day back in 2004 Michael Owen was unveiled at the Bernabéu after his £8M move to Real Madrid.



Owen only played one season at the club despite ending with the season's highest ratio of goals scored to number of minutes played.



Should he have been given more time? pic.twitter.com/h5G3R68VLg — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) August 15, 2020

Unlike David Beckham, who spent multiple seasons at Real Madrid, Michael Owen never truly got going at the club and left after just one year. The forward moved back to England with Newcastle United just a year later. In 45 appearances for Real Madrid, Michael Owen scored 16 goals and registered four assists.

Also Read: Eden Hazard's Injury Crisis Worsens, Real Madrid Ace To Miss Out On El Clasico 'again'

David Beckham Real Madrid career recap

⏳🌟 Do you remember David Beckham's first FREE-KICK goal for Real Madrid? Let us refresh your memory...#RMLiga | #RMHistory pic.twitter.com/zes39zLtVf — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 13, 2018

David Beckham on the other hand spent close to four seasons with Real Madrid, winning the LaLiga title in 2006-07. The midfielder made a total of 159 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and registering 51 assists. After his spell with Real Madrid, Beckham moved to MLS club LA Galaxy in 2007.

Also Read: Dembele Transfer: Barcelona Star DOES NOT Want Man United Move; Rejected Liverpool & Juve

Image Credits: AP