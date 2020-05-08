Mikel Arteta Discusses Coronavirus Training Regime With LA Rams Coach Sean McVay

The Premier League is edging closer to a return amidst the coronavirus pandemic with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham returning to training. The training sessions are isolated and social distancing measures are followed to contain the spread of the virus. Incidentally, manager Mikel Arteta has discussed his Arsenal training regime with NFL side LA Rams coach Sean McVay. Both teams owned by American businessman Stan Kroenke under Kroenke Sports Enterprises.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls La Rams coach Sean McVay to discuss training amidst coronavirus

According to an ESPN report, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held a two-hour phone call with LA Rams coach Sean McVay to discuss training regimes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Arteta had heard of McVay's reputation of being an innovative and progressive coach. Technical director Edu was also on the call and were briefly joined by the head of football Raul Sanllehi as they discussed training regimes and fitness drills amidst the COronavirus restrictions.

The report states that Mikel Arteta was keen to explore the possibility of conducting Arsenal training in units, something Sean McVay has done with La Rams. Virtual mini training-camps for NFL teams are due to start on May 11 while group training in the Premier League could begin a fortnight later after UK PM Boris Johnson's address. However, group training will still have to be done with social distancing guidelines and in addition to Mikel Arteta's discussions with Sean McVay on how to structure sessions, clubs will look to Bundesliga clubs with the league set to resume on May 15.

Arsenal return To Training; ban handshakes and hugs to comply with social distancing rules

The Gunners returned to training at the London Colney base for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on April 27, but training was far from normal with stringent measures followed. The training was held in the absence of manager Mikel Arteta and the players were given their own set of footballs to train as Arsenal went to extreme lengths to reduce the threat of infection. The players were separated by the entire length of the pitch and each player was allotted his own parking lot and pitch. The club also banned handshakes and hugs while players sported masks and protective gear during their isolated training session.

