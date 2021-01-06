MIL Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Serie A 2020-21 Preview

AC Milan will clash with Juventus FC on Matchday 16 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The MIL vs JUV match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST at the San Siro Stadium on January 7, 2021. Here is our MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction, MIL vs JUV Dream11 team and MIL vs JUV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Real Madrid Believe Tottenham Will Send Gareth Bale Back To Cut Their Losses

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The stakes will be high as AC Milan prepare to take on Juventus at home on Thursday. The Rossoneri have remained unbeaten this entire season, and have taken the top spot for their own with a massive 11 wins and 4 draws from their 15 games so far. However, with just a one-point deficit, rivals Inter Milan are now threatening to catch up to the Rossoneri, making this game one of the defining games of the season. Though Milan have managed to win just one of their last five games against their opponents, they have been in better form this season and will carry that confidence through.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be playing catch up after a flat season has left them in fifth place on the table. While their numbers don't technically look so bad, Juventus will not be happy with what they have produced in the Serie A so far. The defending champions have lost just one match the tournament, but six disappointing draws have left them struggling to move up the table quick enough. Their 4-1 win over Udinese in the last game will give Juventus the much-needed confidence to take on a side as in-form as AC Milan.

Also Read | Lionel Messi 'most Likely' To Leave Barcelona This Summer, Claims Presidential Candidate

MIL vs JUV playing 11 prediction

AC Milan - Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic, Franck Kessie, Samuel Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao

Juventus FC - Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

MIL vs JUV Key Players

AC Milan - Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao

Juventus FC - Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey

Also Read | Kieran Trippier Messages That Led To 10-week Ban LEAKED In Public; Read Full Transcript

MIL vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders: Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao

Forwards: Ante Rebic, Cristiano Ronaldo

MIL vs JUV game prediction

According to our MIL vs JUV match prediction, AC Milan will win this match.

Note: The MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction and MIL vs JUV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs JUV Dream11 team and MIL vs JUV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Ander Herrera Among 5 PSG Stars Up For Sale To Recoup Funds For Key Transfers: Report

Image Credits: Juventus FC Twitter