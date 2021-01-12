MIL Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Live

AC Milan will host Torino in the Coppa Italia as the Rossoneri look to progress into the next stages of the Italian club competition. The match will be held at the San Siro on January 12, Tuesday (January 13, Wednesday according to IST) with kick-off at 1:15 AM IST. Both the teams faced each other in their Serie A clash last week, with AC Milan registering a comfortable 2-0 win. Let's have a look at MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this Coppa Italia clash.

The Rossoneri are flying high in the Serie A under the management of Stefano Pioli. AC Milan are currently at the top of the table with 40 points to their name. Torino, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone, after having managed just 12 points from 17 league matches. They have clinched only 2 wins in the Serie A and will be hoping to get their revenge on AC Milan by knocking them out of the Coppa Italia.

MIL vs TOR Playing 11

AC Milan - Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot, Andrea Conti, Pierre Kalulu, Jens Petter Hauge, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Colombo, Franck Kessie, Daniel Maldini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Torino - Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Lyanco, Amer Gojak, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo, Andrea Belotti

MIL vs TOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders - Armando Izzo, Diogo Dalot, Ricardo Rodriguez

Midfielders - Franck Kessie, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Sandro Tonali, Amer Gojakc, Jens Petter Hauge

Strikers - Andrea Belotti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MIL vs TOR Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain - Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Andrea Belotti

Vice-Captain - Wilfried Stephane Singo or Franck Kessie

MIL vs TOR Match Prediction

AC Milan are in impeccable form this season. Under Stefano Pioli, the Milan outfit have been flying high in the League and are major title contenders for the same. The Rossoneri will surely look at Coppa Italia as an attainable piece of silverware as they aim to continue with their positive momentum. However, they face a difficult task in Torino who will be looking for revenge and will make their hosts work hard for a win. Considering the teams' form and Milan's win over the visitors in the last outing, we expect a result very similar to their previous head-to-head meeting. We predict the Rossoneri to walk away with the win and progress into the next rounds of the Coppa Italia.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Torino

Note: The above MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction, MIL vs TOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. MIL vs TOR Dream11 team and MIL vs TOR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result