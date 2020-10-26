Milan Vs Roma Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live​​​​​​​

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will hope to maintain their 100 per cent win record in Serie A this season when they host Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma at the San Siro on Monday, October 26. The game between Milan and Roma is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Tuesday, 1:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Milan vs Roma team news, Milan vs Roma live stream details and our Milan vs Roma prediction.

AC Milan vs Roma prediction and match preview

AC Milan are the only team in Serie A that have won all their games this season, claiming 12 points from four games. The Rossoneri have already recorded wins over Bologna, Crotone, Spezia and Inter Milan and will be looking to make it five in five when they host AS Roma on Monday night. Stefano Pioli's side have conceded only one goal this season, which came in their last fixture as Romelu Lukaku scored for Antonio Conte's Inter in the derby.

On the other hand, AS Roma are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, having won two games, drawn one and lost one this campaign. Paulo Fonseca's side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Verona on matchday 1 and drew 2-2 with Juventus the following week. However, Roma recorded wins back-to-back wins over Udinese and Benevento and will be hoping that Milan drop their first point(s) of the season on Monday night. Our Milan vs Roma prediction is a 3-2 win for AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Roma team news, injuries and suspensions

For Milan, star forward Ante Rebic has still not recovered from an elbow injury and is expected to miss the clash against Roma. Stefano Pioli will be sweating over the fitness of Hakan Calhanoglu after the Turk sprained his ankle last week. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For AS Roma, Chris Smalling has failed to recover from a knee sprain and will miss the trip to Milan. Paulo Fonseca will also be unable to call upon Gianluca Mancini as the centre-back tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Midfielder Amadou Diawara is also out as he continues his quarantine.

AC Milan vs Roma live stream: How to watch Milan vs Roma live in India?

In India, the Milan vs Roma game will air on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Tuesday, 1:15 am IST). The Serie A encounter can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - AC Milan, AS Roma Instagram