Milan Vs Torino Live Stream: How To Watch Coppa Italia Live? Prediction And Team News

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan have had a spectacular start to the Serie A 2020-21 campaign, currently leading the charts ahead of the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan. In an attempt to expand their ambit of dominance in other domestic competitions, the San Siro outfit will square off against Torino in the round of 16 of Coppa Italia.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov FLAUNTS football skills with AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf: Watch

How to watch Milan vs Torino live: Milan vs Torino live stream

There will be no official Milan vs Torino live stream and broadcast in India. Despite no Coppa Italia live stream, fans can access the live scores on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Milan vs Torino live.

Venue: San Siro

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (Wednesday, January 13, IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops down into freezing winter snow in swimming trunks; Watch

Milan vs Torino prediction and preview

AC Milan have been in splendid form ever since the business end of the previous season. The San Siro outfit currently enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A. Pioli's men have bagged 40 points in 17 games, with just one defeat, against defending champions Juventus, as of yet.

🗞️ Read all about our immediate return to winning ways 👉 https://t.co/iN00SZUmO0



🗞️ Leggi il Match Report del nostro successo sul Torino 👉 https://t.co/pRuKIjlLNs#MilanTorino #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/S4btBpBvjF — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 9, 2021

Milan look to continue their fine form in the Coppa Italia when they take on Torino. On the other hand, Torino have struggled this season. Andrea Belotti and Co. are battling relegation in Serie A, as they languish at the 18th spot in the Serie A standings with 12 points in 17 games. Interestingly, the two sides had come up against each other in the Serie A on the previous Matchday, with Milan making the most out of the fixture.

Also Read | Ibrahimovic's impact at AC Milan lauded as Rossoneri remain only undefeated European side

Milan vs Torino team news

AC Milan have some key injury concerns ahead of the Torino clash. Pioli will have to cope in the absence of Ante Rabic, who is yet to recover from his injury. Besides, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Rade Krunic and Sandro Tonali are all set to miss out of the game. On the other hand, Torino striker Federico Bonazzoli had to end his practice early on Monday after experiencing a muscular problem in his left thigh. No other injuries have been reported by the club at the moment.

Also Read | Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola credits himself for star's success, reveals big MLS regret

Milan vs Torino prediction

AC Milan have enjoyed a magnificent advantage against Torino, winning nine games, while conceding defeats on two occasions only. Hence, the San Siro outfit are the current favourites to advance further in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Prediction: Mian 3-0 Torino.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter