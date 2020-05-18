Barcelona Agree Nelson Semedo Transfer To Juventus In Exchange For Pjanic, De Sciglio

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus have reportedly agreed on a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic, Nelson Semedo and Mattia de Sciglio. Juventus midfielder Pjanic, apart from Barcelona, has also been linked with a move to the Premier League. An earlier report suggested that he might be on his way to the Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho joining the defending Serie A champions.

Juventus transfer rumours: Old Lady to pay €25 million for Nelson Semedo

Fino a quando avrai un pallone, non sarai mai solo 🎹❤️⚽#JTC #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/CtNNiN7uHt — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) May 12, 2020

According to Sport, Juventus have agreed to pay €25 million ($27 million) in addition to the swap of Miralem Pjanic and Mattia de Sciglio to sign defender Nelson Semedo. The report claims that the extraordinary deal is likely to materialise due to Barcelona's high valuation of the Portuguese international, which equates to €50m ($54 million) in today's transfer market. It is claimed that Brazilian midfielder Arthur was set to be included in a deal, but he refused to leave Barcelona.

Juventus transfer rumours: De Sciglio, Miralem Pjanic to join Barcelona

It is reported that Juventus are hours away from agreeing on a deal for Nelson Semedo, with Miralem Pjanic and Mattia de Sciglio already in agreement to play for Barcelona next season. The report suggests that the €25 million ($27 million) to be garnered from the swap deal will be invested in the signing of Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The Argentine international rose to fame this season at Serie A and reportedly has a release clause of €111 million ($120 million).

Juventus suffer financial losses

Juventus have also been linked with a return of Paul Pogba from Manchester United. This report comes at a time when the transfer market is likely to stay quiet this summer as clubs reel under immense financial losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Juventus are no exception to the financial crisis, as the club introduced a pay cut policy for its players to deal with the crisis.

Barcelona linked with Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has emerged as the top target for Barcelona since his rise this season. It is reported that the Catalans could look to sell off Antoine Griezmann to finance the signing of the 21-year-old Argentine striker. He is touted as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez who, at the age of 33, will need replacing soon. Suarez has suffered from various injury issues that have impacted his form this season.