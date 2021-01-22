MOR Vs RWN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Nations Championship Game Preview

Morocco (MOR) will go up against Rwanda (RWN) in the upcoming game of the African Nations Championship on Friday, January 22 at 5:00 PM WAT (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade de la Réunification in Douala, Cameroon. Here is our MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOR vs RWN Dream11 team.

MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction: MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction and preview

Morocco are currently leading the African Nations Championship Group C standings with three points. Abdelmounaim Boutouil and team won their opening game against Togo (0-1) on Monday, thanks to a goal from Yahya Jabrane. Rwanda, on the other hand, are second on the table with a point as their last game against Uganda ended in a draw (0-0).

MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction: MOR vs RWN Dream11 team and schedule

Cameroon date and time: Friday, January 22 at 5:00 PM WAT

India date and time: Friday, January 22 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stade de la Réunification in Douala, Cameroon

MOR vs RWN match prediction: Probable TOR vs CLCI playing 11

Morocco probable 11 - Anas Zniti, Abdelkrim Baadi, Soufiane Bouftini, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Hamza El Moussaoui, Walid El Karti, Larbi Naji, Yahya Jabrane, Zakaria Hadraf, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi

Rwanda probable 11 - Olivier Kwizera, Fitina Omborenga, Ange Mutsinzi, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Olivier Niyonzima, Rachid Kalisa, Bertrand Iradukunda, Muhadjir Hakizimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Jaques Tuyiseng

MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction: MOR vs RWN Dream11 team, top picks

Morocco: Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Larbi Naji, Soufiane Rahimi

Rwanda: Fitina Omborenga, Rachid Kalisa,

MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction: MOR vs RWN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Anas Zniti

Defenders: Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Hamza El Moussaoui, Abdelkrim Baadi, Fitina Omborenga

Midfielders: Larbi Naji, Rachid Kalisa, Muhadjir Hakizimana

Forwards: Soufiane Rahimi, Jaques Tuyiseng, Bertrand Iradukunda

MOR vs RWN team: MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Morocco are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MOR vs RWN Dream11 prediction, MOR vs RWN Dream11 team, probable MOR vs RWN playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOR vs RWN Dream11 team and MOR vs RWN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Rwanda FA/ Twitter