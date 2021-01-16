MLC Vs WST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Melbourne City FC (MLC) and Western United FC (WST) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 16 at 7:10 PM AEDT (1:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park) in Melbourne, Australia. Here is our MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction, top picks and MLC vs WST Dream11 team.

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne City FC are currently at the seventh spot of the A-League standings with three points. Conor Metcalfe and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, losing and winning one game each. Western United FC, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with one point as their opening match against Adelaide United ended in a draw.

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLC vs WST Dream11 team and schedule

Australian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 7:10 PM AEDT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Australia

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLC vs WST Squads

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: Melbourne City FC Squad

Tom Glover, Matthew Sutton, Ahmed Taleb, Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Conor Metcalfe, Harrison Delbridge, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Aiden O'Neill, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Naoki Tsubaki, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Stefan Colakovski, Adrián Luna, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Lucas Portelli, Mitchell Graham, Benjamin Garuccio, Idrus Abdulahi, Raphael Borges-Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: Western United FC Squad

Filip Kurto, Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Besart Berisha, Lachlan Wales, Steven Lustica, Connor Pain, Stefan Zinni, Ivan Vujica, Joshua Cavallo, Victor Sanchez, Tomislav Uskok, Alessandro Diamanti, Nicolas Milanovic, Jerry Skotadis, Ayom Majok, Ryan Scott, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Brendan Hamill Max Burgess, Joshua Risdon, Sebastian Pasquali, Luke Duzel

MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLC vs WST Dream11 team, top picks

Melbourne City FC: Curtis Good, Conor Metcalfe, Craig Noone

Western United FC: Aaron Calver, Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha

MLC vs WST Match prediction: MLC vs WST Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tom Glover

Defenders: Aaron Calver, Tomoki Imai, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths

Midfielders: Alessandro Diamanti (c), Connor Pain, Conor Metcalfe

Forwards: Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Besart Berisha

MLC vs WST team: MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Melbourne City FC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MLC vs WST Dream11 prediction, MLC vs WST Dream11 team, probable MLC vs WST playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs WST Dream11 team and MLC vs WST match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

