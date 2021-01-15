SCP Vs RIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Portuguese League Match Preview

Sporting CP host Rio Ave on Matchday 14 of the Primeira Liga on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at Estádio José Alvalade on January 15 with kick-off at 12: 00 AM (Saturday, January 16) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the SCP vs RIO Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and top picks.

Sporting CP will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the Portuguese League. So far, the hosts have managed to win 11 games and draw two of their 13 matches, and have accumulated 35 points. Ruben Amorim's men will look to extend their 4-point lead over second-placed Porto FC on Friday when they take on Rio Ave.

Rio Ave on the other end have struggled with inconsistent performances this season as they walk into the match after winning just one of their last five games. Despite a poor run of form, they have still managed to be in the top 10 of the table sitting at the tenth position with 14 points to their name. Pedro Cunha's team can potentially jump up to 7th place if they manage to sneak out a win on Friday.

SCP vs RIO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Antonio Adán

Defenders - Toni Borevkovic, Zouhair Feddal, Ivo Pinto, Sebastián Coates

Midfielders - Pedro Goncalves, Carlos Mané, João Mário, Ryotaro Meshino

Strikers - Gelson Dala, Nuno Santos

SCP vs RIO Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Nuno Santos or Gelson Dala

Vice-Captain - Carlos Mané or Pedro Goncalves

SCP vs RIO Match Prediction

Sporting CP have the second-best attack in the Portuguese League as they have already scored 30 goals this season. On the other hand, Rio Ave have struggled to score as they have found the back of the net just nine times.

The visitors will have to bring their A-game given the defensive prowess of the hosts as Sporting CP hold the best defensive record in the league. They have conceded only 8 goals so far and start the match as heavy favourites. We predict a comfortable win for Sporting CP at the end of the 90 minutes as they aim to stay on top of the Primeira Liga.

Prediction - Sporting CP 3-0 Rio Ave

Note: The above SCP vs RIO Dream11 prediction, SCP vs RIO Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCP vs RIO Dream11 team and SCP vs RIO Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.