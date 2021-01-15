Sydney FC Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Steve Corica's Sydney FC will square off against Kenny Miller's Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia on Saturday, January 16. The A-League game between Sydney and Western Sydney Wanderers is scheduled to kick off at 5:05 PM local time (11:35 AM IST). Here's a look at the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers preview

Sydney FC began their A-League campaign with a 2-1 win against the Wellington Phoenix a couple of weeks ago. Goals from Calem Nieuwenhof and Luke Brattan ensured that Steve Corica's side came up on top with three points. The reigning A-League champions have one of the best squads in the country and will be looking forward to making a statement this weekend.

On the other hand, the Western Sydney Wanderers bounced back from a defeat in their opening game to edge the Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in their previous game. The Wanderers are currently sixth in the A-League standings. The Wanderers finished a lowly ninth in 2019-20, missing out on the final series but will be eager to lay down an early-season marker on Saturday when they face their local rivals.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news, injuries and suspensions

For Sydney FC, goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic suffered an injury during the AFC Champions League in December and is unavailable for Saturday's encounter. Trent Buhagiar and Anthony Caceres are likely to start in attack for the hosts.

For the Western Sydney Wanderers, there have been no injury reports. Interim coach Kenny Miller has a fully-fit squad and is likely to field his strongest starting line-up.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction

Sydney FC are winless against the Western Sydney Wanderers in their last four meetings. The last time these two teams met was in March 2020. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after the 90 minutes. However, our prediction for Saturday's game is a 2-1 win for Syndey FC.

How to watch Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live?

There will be no broadcast for the A-League 2020-21 season in India. But the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream will be available for free on My Football YouTube channel. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Sydney FC, Wanderers Instagram