 SCEB Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

SC East Bengal will play Kerala Blasters FC in their 11th match of the Hero Indian Super League. The match will be played at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama on 15 January with kick-off at 7.30 PM according to IST. Have a look at our SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

3️⃣ points on the line 👊

2️⃣ rejuvenated sides 🙌

1️⃣ thrilling contest 🤩



Who will walk away with the glory in #SCEBKBFC?#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/PTWfJOSj3t — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 15, 2021

SC East Bengal started off the season very poorly but have found their mojo back. They walk into the match after clinching a narrow 1-0 win against Bengaluru and are now unbeaten in their last five matches. With 2 wins and four draws from 10 games, SC East Bengal have accumulated 10 points and helped themselves to the 9th position on the ISL table.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, have registered 9 points from ten matches with 2 wins, three draws, and four losses against their tally. They sit a slot below their opponents in the tenth position and will hope to leapfrog past them with a win on Friday.

Also Read Lionel Messi, Barcelona Fined By Spanish FA For Diego Maradona Tribute During Osasuna Game

Both the teams played out a draw during their previous meeting in the ongoing ISL campaign. SC East Bengal got the lead in the 14th minute of the game thanks to Bakary Kone's own goal. Kerala Blasters' Jeakson Singh saved them the embarrassment and cliched a 90th-minute equaliser off Abdul Sahal Samad's assist as the match ended with both the teams splitting the points.

SCEB vs KBFC Playing 11

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder, Danny Fox, Bikash Jairu, Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammed Rafique, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

Also Read Zidane Suffers Setback In Spanish Super Cup For First Time Including His Playing Career

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray

SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 team

Gaolkeeper - Debjit Majumder

Defenders - Danny Fox, Jessel Carneiro, Scott Neville, Nishu Kumar

Midfielders - Jacques Maghoma, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafique

Strikers - Jordan Murray, Bright Enobakhare, Facundo Pereyra

Also Read Arsenal Remain In Midtable After 0-0 Draw With Palace

SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 team

Captain - Bright Enobakhare or Jordan Murray

Vice-Captain - Facundo Pereyra or Jacques Maghoma

SCEB vs KBFC Match Prediction

Both the teams are separated by a single point and will see the match as the perfect opportunity to get the better of each other and move higher up in the rankings. Kerala Blasters have a rather shaky defence that has conceded the most amount of goals in the Indian Super League and will have to sort it out. We predict a win for SC East Bengal as the result of this encounter.

Also Read Didier Drogba’s 10-year Marriage 'over' After Chelsea Great Spotted With Another Woman

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Note: The above SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs KBFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 team and SCEB vs KBFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.