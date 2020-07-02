MLS Stars Mock $65 Meal At Hotel Which Consists of Unappealing Sandwich And A Banana

Fans in the USA rejoiced as the MLS is set to hold a tournament inside a bubble-like atmosphere at Disney World, Florida next week. However, a number of footballers at the site have complained of the inclusive but unappetising MLS meals that are being served at the hotels. On Tuesday, Toronto FC star Omar Gonzalez took to Twitter to share an image of an MLS meal that comprised of a sandwich, a banana and an unappealing side order. The pictured MLS meal failed to match the descriptions of the in-room lunch options which were listed at a steep $65.

MLS is Back Tournament: MLS meal compared to Fyre Festival

Toronto FC star Omar Gonzalez wasn't the only MLS star to slate the food at the hotel as his teammate Eriz Zavaleta responded with a grimacing emoji along with a photo of his MLS meal that failed to live up to his expectations. Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta followed up with a tweet drawing comparison of the MLS meal to the infamous Fyre Festival scam in 2017. Reports from The Athletic claim that the MLS meals ordered by the players were from the room service option.

The Fyre Festival was a fraudulent luxury music festival in 2017 with the event experiencing problems related to security, food and a slew of other issues leading to the festival being postponed indefinitely. Billy McFarland, a 28-year-old fraudster planned the Fyre Festival and was sentenced to six years in prison and three years probation. The tweet by Acosta drawing comparison to Fyre Festival received over 600 likes on Twitter.

According to reports from ESPN, each MLS team at Disney World has a dedicated meal room, along with access to one of the restaurants at the hotel. Players also have the option of the food being delivered to their rooms. Reports claim that breakfast at Disney World goes at $45, while dinner is worth $75.

MLS Walt Disney World: MLS tournament schedule

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to commence on July 8, exactly four months since the last MLS game was played (March 8). A total of 26 clubs will participate in the MLS is Back Tournament with teams currently preparing for a return to action following the long layoff. The MLS tournament is set to conclude on August 11. Here is the MLS tournament schedule for the Group matches:

ICYMI: MLS releases broadcast and schedule info for #MLSisBack Tournament.https://t.co/fCNg337sOZ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 25, 2020

Loons... Late Night — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 24, 2020

Mark your calendars 🗓 Here's how our Group A schedule shakes out:https://t.co/AXkgRezB2l — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 24, 2020

Group F is set. Time to go to work 🙌#MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/kSYM1xfuxf — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 11, 2020

Image Credits - AP