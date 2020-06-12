Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Into Training Ground Fight With AC Milan Chief Ahead Of Juve Clash

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan comments grabbed headlines on Thursday just ahead of the Coppa Italia clash against Juventus. Ibrahimovic was reportedly spotted having a war of words with AC Milan's chief executive Ivan Gazidis two days before the Juventus vs AC Milan live game in the Coppa Italia. The Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan training ground incident was witnessed by a number of first-team squad members and multiple reports claim that the Swede's days at the San Siro are numbered.

ALSO READ: Ashley Young Surprises Fans By Trimming His Hair Short Again Ahead Of Serie A Return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan training ground confrontation with Ivan Gazidis

According to reports from Daily Mirror, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in a war of words with AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis. Gazidis arrived at the Milan training ground on Thursday to inform the players of a wage cut due to the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis. However, Ibrahimovic was frustrated with Gazidis for being away from the club for months on end. More so, the four-time Serie A champion slammed the 55-year old for his handling of the pay cut dispute. The confrontation between Ibrahimovic and Gazidis took place just two days day before the crunch second leg of the Juventus vs AC Milan live semi-final game in the Coppa Italia.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning goal In Barcelona Training Ahead Of Mallorca Clash: Watch

Zlatan isn't the biggest fan of Gazidis 😬 pic.twitter.com/gOmK4cG5Tk — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 11, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan comments ahead of Coppa Italia Live

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan comments sent a few of the Rossoneri enthusiasts into meltdown as the Swede explained the club's fall from grace. Ibrahimovic reportedly slammed Gazidis for making an appearance just 48 hours before Milan's Coppa Italia live clash against Juventus. Ibrahimovic also claimed that 'Milan aren't what the used to be at one point in time'.

Gazidis is believed to have agreed with the striker's comments but there are reports claiming that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be offloaded by AC Milan in the summer. Ibrahimovic is on high wages at Milan and has pocketed a reported £3.5million (€3.9 million) over the last six months since returning to the San Siro earlier in January. In order to cut costs, AC Milan might look to offload the striker in the summer instead of agreeing on a contract extension.

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford Reaches Charity Milestone Of Providing 3 Million Meals To People In The UK

Coppa Italia live: Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming

With Serie A set to return by June 20, football fans in Italy will be treated to Coppa Italia live games this week. The Juventus vs AC Milan live game kicks off on Friday, June 12 at 9 pm local time (12:30 am IST). Fans in the UK can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming on BT Sport while fans in the USA can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan live game on ESPN+. There will be no Coppa Italia live games broadcast in India.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk's £220,000-a-week Deal Will Make Him Highest-paid Liverpool Player Ever