MOB Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Monchengladbach will face Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga this weekend. Monchengladbach won 3-1 on their Bundesliga return last weekend. Monchengladbach are currently third on the Bundesliga table with 16 wins in 26 games played (Draws 4, Losses 6). Mönchengladbach are trailing table-toppers Bayern Munich by six points heading into Matchday 27.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, they occupy the 5th spot on the Bundesliga points table with 50 points to their name. They won their last Bundesliga clash 4-1 against Werder Bremen. Bayer Leverkusen have won a total of 15 games in the season so far out of the 26 games they have played (Draws 5, Losses 6).

The game will commence on Saturday, May 23 at 7 pm IST. Fans can play the MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction, MOB vs LEV Dream11 top picks and MOB vs LEV Dream11 team.

MOB vs LEV Dream11 team

MOB vs LEV Dream11 top picks

Marcus Thuram (Captain) Breel Embolo (Vice-captain) Jonas Hofmann Nadiem Amiri Moussa Diaby Kai Havertz

MOB vs LEV Dream11 team: Borussia Monchengladbach squad

Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Müsel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts

In his last 5 Bundesliga matches, Kai Havertz was directly involved in at least one goal (4 goals, 3 assists).



— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 21, 2020

MOB vs LEV Dream11 team: Bayer Leverkusen squad

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction

Our MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction is that Borussia Monchengladbach will win this game.

Note: The MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction, MOB vs LEV Dream11 top picks and MOB vs LEV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MOB vs LEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.