MOB Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach host Manchester City as both teams lock horns in Budapest for their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. The Round of 16 tie is set to be played at the Puskas Arena on February 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Thursday, February 25) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MOB vs MCI Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Champions League clash.

MOB vs MCI live: MOB vs MCI Dream11 match preview

Borussia Monchengladbach will start the match following a 2-1 loss to Mainz in their previous Bundesliga outings. The German outfit has been pretty inconsistent in recent matches. They are currently on a three-match winless run. On top of it, they will have to play their home match away from Germany and host the English giants in Hungary as the German government restricts any foreign team to travel to the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Marco Rose's men will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Champions League but face an uphill task in Manchester City who are currently flying high across all competitions.

Manchester City will face a real test in German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach as they are set to play them in their first leg tie of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Pep Guardiola's men have been in scintillating form as they are currently unbeaten in over 25 matches across all competitions. They have not only managed to remain unbeaten but have also won 19 of the 25 unbeaten matches and look likely to aim for European glory this season. Coming into the match following a 1-0 win against Arsenal, The English outfit will aim to score a few aways goals and hold the advantage before hosting Gladbach in the reverse fixture.

MOB vs MCI Playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach- Sommer, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer, Bensebaini, Neuhaus, Kramer, Stindl, Hofmann, Plea, Thuram

Manchester City- Ederson, Dias, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Gündogan, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus, Sterling,

MOB vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- E. Moraes

Defenders- M. Ginter, K. Walker, N. Elvedi, R. Dias

Midfielders- P. Foden, L. Stindl, I. Gundagan, F. Neuhaus

Strikers- A. Plea, G. Jesus

MOB vs MCI Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- G. Jesus or L. Stindl

Vice-Captain- A. Plea or P. Foden

MOB vs MCI Match Prediction

Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping to continue on their fantastic ongoing run in the season and will look to register a few away goals on Wednesday. Manchester City start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Prediction- Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Manchester City

Note: The above MOB vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MOB vs MCI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs MCI Dream11 Team and MOB vs MCI Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.