Modou Sougou Compares Mumbai City Teammate Rowllin Borges To Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira

Mumbai City FC's Modou Sougou had some high words for his teammate Rowllin Borges. Sougou, while talking about Borges, compared him with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Sougou stated that Borges shares some characteristics with Vieira. According to Sougou, the defensive midfielder is one of the best when it comes to the physical game. Sougou also thinks that his teammate is technically gifted and is one of the best in India.

⚽ First win of the season ⚽

#Apunkateam#mumbaicityfc#heroisl#indianfootball pic.twitter.com/VqOxZYfk3T — Rowllin Borges (@RowllinB) October 25, 2019

Mumbai City FC's tweet on Sougou's views on Borges

Rowlin Borges' Earlier Life

In June 2011, Borges signed for Sporting Clube de Goa who were then in the I-League. He then made his debut for Sporting Goa on 23 October 2011 against Prayag United in the I-League. On 11 December 2016, after spending a season with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League, Borges signed with East Bengal of the I-League. He scored his first goal for India in the match against Nepal in the SAFF Suzuki Cup 2015 at Greenfield Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram.

Mumbai City FC in ISL 2019-20 so far

Mumbai City FC are currently on the fourth spot of the ISL 2019-20 points table. Mumbai City FC have a total of 16 points in 11 games they've played. They have a negative goal difference of (-2). The Mumbai-based team have won four games in the season so far (Losses 3, Draws 4). Mumbai City FC will next face Odisha FC in Matchday 12 of ISL 2019-20 on January 11, 2020.

