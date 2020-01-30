Mohamed Salah's Sublime Assist To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Against West Ham; Watch Video

Liverpool cruised to their 23rd win in the Premier League after yet another assuring display away from home. In the absence of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah led his side and produced a stellar showing to help Liverpool beat West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Egyptian put the Reds ahead in the first half with an assured penalty before teeing up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a sumptuous assist for Liverpool's second.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man United: Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah Outshine Solskjaer's Listless Side

Watch: West Ham vs Liverpool highlights

Mohamed Salah assists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Liverpool's second goal

What a fucking pass from @MoSalah



pic.twitter.com/F0iOUXykrI — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 30, 2020

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores First-ever Goal Against Manchester United In Style

The Reds took the lead in the first half after Mohamed Salah scored from the spot. West Ham defender Issa Diop brought down Divock Origi in the box, resulting in the penalty. However, Liverpool leading by a slender margin forced West Ham to come at Liverpool's defence. This inadvertently played in Liverpool's hand, allowing the Premier League leaders to hit West Ham with a lightning-quick counter-attack.

In the 51st minute of the game, Jordan Henderson caught the Hammers on the break. The 29-year-old found Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian curled a perfectly-weighted pass into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's path. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed great strength to keep the ball from Manuel Lanzini before tucking the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish. Astonishingly, Chamberlain had the ball across the line just 8 seconds after Henderson’s pass to spark the chance. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 6 times in 27 games this season.

Jürgen Klopp hailed the winning mentality of his players after tonight's performance, but added improvements can still be made after Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

On the other hand, the Reds kept yet another clean sheet (10th) in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's men now move 19 points clear of Manchester City with 14 games to go. Liverpool are also now 41 games unbeaten, which is the second-longest run in Premier League history. They've just overtaken Chelsea and trail Arsenal's Invincibles by just eight games.

Liverpool will host Southampton next on Saturday before their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool history

Mohamed Salah has now been directly involved in 90 Premier League goals for Liverpool:



🔴 95 games

🔴 66 goals

🔴 24 assists



That pass was *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/YPvV3qj4fJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 29, 2020

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to lead Liverpool's midfield?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s next league appearance will be the 50th of his Liverpool career. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1LPgWfIRom — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 29, 2020

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores 2 Marvelous Goals As Liverpool Beat Watford