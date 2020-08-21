Man United To Offer Dean Henderson £100,000-per-week In New Deal To Stay At Old Trafford?

Man United are reportedly prepared to offer goalkeeper Dean Henderson a bumper new contract in order to convince him to stay put Old Trafford amid speculation over his future. It is reported that Dean Henderson's new deal will see him earn around the same amount as Portuguese midfield star Bruno Fernandes. Here's the list of Man United players' wages with Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea at the top of the tree.

Man United transfer news: Dean Henderson to be offered bumper £100,000-a-week deal?

According to reports from SunSport, Dean Henderson is on the verge of signing a 4-year deal with Man United, which would see him earn a reported £100,000-a-week. The 23-year-old signed a £60,000-a-week deal last year but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to tie him down at Old Trafford in order to compete for a starting berth against United's current first-choice shot-stopper, David De Gea. Dean Henderson's new Man United contract could see him earn similar weekly wages to midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

Dean Henderson is on the verge of penning a new four-year #mufc contract worth £100,000 per week.



[via @olliesalt] — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) August 19, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has had a massive impact on Man United since arriving at the club from Sporting CP in the January transfer window. Fernandes scored 12 goals and notched up eight assists in all competitions. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Henderson commits his future at Man United as the Englishman is expecting regular football.

Man United wages revealed with David de Gea topping the charts

Man United's decision to offer Henderson a new deal would mean that the Red Devils will splash out around £550,000-a-week just on their goalkeepers, with Spaniard De Gea earning £350,000-a-week, Sergio Romero (£70,000-a-week) and Lee Grant (£30,000-a-week). De Gea is also the highest-paid player at Man United with World Cup winner Paul Pogba second on the list, earning a whopping £290,000-a week. Pogba's national teammate Anthony Martial is the third-highest earner at the club, raking in around £250,000-a week. Marcus Rashford is fourth on the list earning a reported £200,000-a-week, while world's most expensive defender Harry Maguire takes home an estimate £189,000-a-week.

Here is the full list of the Man United's first-team squads' weekly wages:

David De Gea - £350,000

Paul Pogba - £290,000

Anthony Martial - £250,000

Marcus Rashford - £200,000

Harry Maguire - £189,000

Juan Mata - £160,000

Luke Shaw - £150,000

Fred - £120,000

Victor Lindelof - £120,000

Nemanja Matic - £120,000

Bruno Fernandes - £100,000

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000

Scott McTominay - £60,000

Mason Greenwood - £40,000

Image Credits - Dean Henderson / David de Gea Instagram