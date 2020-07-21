Montreal Impact Vs D.C. United Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

With the MLS is Back tournament underway, games are coming thick and fast for each club. Montreal Impact face off against D.C. United in their latest MLS is Back Tournament Group C match. Here is the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United prediction, Montreal Impact vs D.C united live stream details, Montreal Impact vs D.C United h2h record and match preview.

Also Read: Toronto FC Vs New England Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream details and match preview

Montreal Impact are yet to win any of their MLS is Back tournament fixtures and will be looking to get all 3 points to move up the MLS standings. D.C United United have failed to win the 2 MLS is Back tournament fixtures they have played in as well, drawing both games. Montreal Impact come into the game on the back of a 4-3 loss against Toronto FC, while D.C United drew their last game 1-1 against New England Revolution.

« J’étudie beaucoup de vidéo avec l'entraîneur par rapport à mes courses et ça a une grande influence sur mes succès à Montréal. » - Romell @QuiotoSamir 🇭🇳



Quioto scored his third goal in an Impact uniform since the start of the season last night.#IMFC pic.twitter.com/BOr2XHo0Sm — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 18, 2020

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream: MLS is Back tournament live

Date and time: Wednesday, July 22, 8:00 AM (India), Tuesday, July 21, 10:30 PM EST (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Also Read: TRT Vs NER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream in India and USA

The Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United game. Fans in the USA can catch the MLS is Back tournament live on FS1 and TUDN. Fans in Canada can catch the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream on TSN.

Match 3 is coming up... 🙌



Tune in for latest updates from @davejsports, @devomct, @ClaudiaMPagan on our Pre-Match Show presented by @Audi tomorrow at 7:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/LLx9EqQxhR — dcunited (@dcunited) July 20, 2020

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream h2h

D.C. United are slightly ahead when it comes to the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United h2h record. Out of the 20 games played between the two sides, D.C United lead the Montreal Impact vs D.C. United h2h record with 7 wins. Montreal Impact, on the other hand, have a similar Montreal Impact vs D.C. United h2h record, with the club having won 6 times. The Montreal Impact vs D.C. United h2h clashes have also yielded 7 draws. In their most recent meeting, D.C. United came out on top with a 3-0 win.

Also Read: David Beckham's Inter Miami Become First MLS Franchise To Lose First Five Games

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United live stream: Montreal Impact vs D.C. United prediction, probable line-ups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop, Jukka Raitala, Victor Wanyama, Luis Binks, Shamit Shome, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan

Clement Diop, Jukka Raitala, Victor Wanyama, Luis Binks, Shamit Shome, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bill Hamid, Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Federico Higuain, Julian Gressel, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara

Also Read: David Beckham Calls For Patience With Inter Miami, Refers To Man United And Real Madrid

Montreal Impact vs D.C. United prediction

According to our Montreal Impact vs D.C United prediction, the match will end in a draw

Image Courtesy: instagram/impactmontreal, instagram/dcunited