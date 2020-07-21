TRT Vs NER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Toronto FC will face New England in their upcoming clash of MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Both teams will be featuring in their third game of the tournament. Toronto FC have taken the top spot in the tournament points table with a win and a draw in their first two games. Toronto FC won 4-3 in their last clash against Montreal Impact. As for New England, they are placed second in the table with four points in the tournament. New England have emerged victorious in one game and have shared the spoils in the other. New England drew 1-1 in their last game against D.C. United.

The TRT vs NER live match will commence on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 PM IST.

Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Justin Morrow, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Rocco Romeo, Erickson Gallardo, Griffin Dorsey, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Noble Okello, Pablo Piatti, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins

Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal Bunbury

Toronto FC : Quentin Westberg, Richie Laryea, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado, Pablo Piatti, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo, Patrick Mullins

: Quentin Westberg, Richie Laryea, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado, Pablo Piatti, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo, Patrick Mullins New England Revolution: Brad Knighton, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe, Damien Rivera, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury

