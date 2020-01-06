Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And Squad Details

Odisha host Chennaiyin FC for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Odisha are currently on the sixth spot of the points table with three wins in 10 games (D 3, L 4). The Odisha-based side have a total of 12 points to their name. Odisha FC have won just twice in their last five clashes (L 2 D 1). The hosts have found the net 13 times this ISL season and conceded 15 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-2). As for Chennaiyin, they are on the ninth spot of the points table with 2 wins in 9 games (Draws 3, Losses 4). Chennaiyin FC have managed to bag a total of 9 points in the season with a goal difference of (-5).

Also Read | CFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Monday, January 6, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | 'Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Has The Sprint And Dribbling Of The Past': Fabio Capello

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming, full squads

Chennaiyin FC:

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has An Angry Response To Robin Van Persie's Comments About Him

Odisha FC:

Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Has A New Admirer In The Form Of Ex-Borussia Dortmund Player Lucas Barrios